Josh Jacobs somewhat quietly had a standout season for the Las Vegas Raiders, and the running back would like to know why there isn’t more buzz about him.

A Twitter user named Michael Balko tweeted some stats about Jacobs on Thursday that portrayed the running back positively.

•2 Pro Bowls

•1 rushing title

•1 season of 2,000 total yards

•4 seasons of over 1,000 total yards

•4 total games missed

•40 touchdowns

Balko then asked why people sleep on Jacobs.

The tweet made its way to Jacobs, who agreed.

“Crazy ain’t it,” Jacobs said in response to Balko’s tweet.

Jacobs was the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders in 2019. He rushed for 1,150 yards and a 4.8 average per carry as a rookie, with 7 touchdowns. His yards per carry dropped to 3.9 in 2020 and 4.0 in 2021, which may explain why the new leadership with the Raiders didn’t have much confidence in Jacobs entering the season.

The Raiders declined Jacobs’ fifth-year contract option, which meant he was set for free agency after this season. He went out and played in every game for the first time in his pro career. He posted a league-high 1,653 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns and 4.9 yards per carry. He added 53 catches for 400 yards.

It’s not crazy to realize why Jacobs hasn’t been highly regarded; he wasn’t special until this season. He was recognized as a first-team All-Pro for his efforts this year, so people didn’t sleep on what he did. If he keeps this kind of production up for another season or two, then people will speak highly of him.

The post Josh Jacobs posts great response to tweet about him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .