Plainfield, NJ

Wellness and Health Fair for Plainfield School Children and Families

By Jennifer Popper
 4 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Omicron Chi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is sponsoring a health fair for children in 3rd grade through 6th grade and their parents on Saturday, Jan. 14.

There will be refreshments, health information, activities and prizes, and more. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, diabetes screenings and other health services will be available. The on-site health services will be provided by the Neighborhood Health Services Corporation.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 14
TIME: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
PLACE: Hubbard Middle School, 661 West 8th Street, Plainfield

Learn more at www.ques-ox.org or call Mike Smith at 908-337-6553.

TAPinto.net

