Following a 10-2 run by Georgia in the closing moments, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team dropped a 62-58 game with the Bulldogs on Saturday in the SJB Pavilion. Neither team led by more than three points through the entire first half as there were 12 lead changes and four ties in the first 20 minutes of action. At the first media timeout, Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC) led 8-5 after a steal by Amaree Abram and fast-break layup from Myles Burns. The two teams drew even late in the first period at 23, 25, and 27 points apiece, before Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC) took a one-point lead into the locker rooms for halftime 30-29.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO