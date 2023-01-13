Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Travels to Columbia, S.C. to Face the South Carolina Gamecocks
Ole Miss men’s basketball team travels to Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC showdown. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC) is coming into the matchup after a...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Drops First SEC Contest, Falls to Alabama 63-58
In one of its highest NET games to date, Ole Miss was unable to overcome a second-half deficit, falling to Alabama at home on Sunday, 63-58. Despite holding Alabama (14-4, 3-2 SEC) to its fewest made threes in a game this season at five, Ole Miss (16-3, 5-1 SEC) could not piece together a fourth quarter comeback to take down the Tide.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Track & Field Finishes Strong at Commodore Challenge
Ole Miss track & field added onto an excellent first day with a strong conclusion to the Commodore Challenge on Saturday. The Rebel throws crew showed out again, setting two NCAA top-10 marks across both the men’s and women’s shot put events. Freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, fresh off a bombastic start to his Ole Miss career in the weight throw on Friday night, swept the weekend with a win in the shot put on Saturday.
hottytoddy.com
Men’s Basketball Edged Out By Georgia 62-58
Following a 10-2 run by Georgia in the closing moments, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team dropped a 62-58 game with the Bulldogs on Saturday in the SJB Pavilion. Neither team led by more than three points through the entire first half as there were 12 lead changes and four ties in the first 20 minutes of action. At the first media timeout, Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC) led 8-5 after a steal by Amaree Abram and fast-break layup from Myles Burns. The two teams drew even late in the first period at 23, 25, and 27 points apiece, before Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC) took a one-point lead into the locker rooms for halftime 30-29.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Football Hires Pete Golding as Defensive Coordinator
Pete Golding, former defensive coordinator at Alabama, has been hired in the same capacity at Ole Miss, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday. In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
hottytoddy.com
No. 4 Rifle Shows No Rust in Win Over No. 9 Navy
After a long break, Ole Miss rifle didn’t miss a beat defeating No. 9 navy , 4700-4684. It’s the Rebels third top-10 win of the season. Ole Miss (5-2, 3-2) edged the Midshipmen (8-6, 2-4 GARC) in both disciplines, firing a 2333 in smallbore and 2367 in air rifle. The Rebels scored 4700 or higher for the sixth straight match.
hottytoddy.com
Expanding Scholarship Program’s Success
A recent major gift to the University of Mississippi will help a successful scholarship program provide more mentoring and experiences for more students. In the 20 years since the Ole Miss First Scholarship program was launched, dozens of students have realized their academic dreams using the $4,500 this four-year scholarship provides them annually.
hottytoddy.com
Rain Today, Strong Storms Expect Wednesday
Lafayette County will see a good amount of rain this week with a slight possibility of some strong thunderstorms on Wednesday. There will be a couple of breaks from the rain scattered throughout the week. Today, scattered rain showers will continue throughout the day. At times, winds could gust up...
hottytoddy.com
Several Lafayette County Races Still With One Candidate
At the end of the second week of the 2023 local election qualification period, some races are starting to heat up with several candidates vying for the same seat, while several races are still with only one candidate. The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ends at 5 p.m....
