Lexington, TN

WBBJ

Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Tax info officer talks about early advance return

JACKSON, Tenn. — Now that tax season has started, many are filing and hoping to get their refunds as soon as possible. However, the IRS will not start processing returns until January 23. Jackson Hewitt Tax Services commissioned a survey and found that 77% of taxpayers didn’t know they...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
DRESDEN, TN
WBBJ

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
WBBJ

Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week. The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday. The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Trenton church honors MLK’s legacy with parade, celebration

TRENTON, Tenn. — What does our future hold?. That was the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at First Baptist Church North in Trenton. There were three sororities in attendance, and devotion was held by the Mount Orange Baptist Church male chorus. Pastor Ferdnando...
TRENTON, TN
WBBJ

Bolivar holds 5th annual MLK Day celebration

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A town in West Tennessee celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The annual MLK Day celebration was held Monday afternoon at the Hardeman County Agriculture Building. The event hosted multiple speakers and singers, including recording artist Ruth Lake, as well as a dinner following the program.
BOLIVAR, TN
fox17.com

Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Sorority, foundation celebrate MLK Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups came together to celebrate the legacy of an icon. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter, in collaboration with the Eric Beasley Foundation, held a special event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day called “We Are One.”. It was located...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Zoom panel honors life, mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JACKSON, Tenn. — On January 16, millions around the country observe a day dedicated to a man who fought for equality. Several organizations held events in honor of him and his mission. The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP held their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Sorority celebrates over a decade of service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority celebrates over 100 years of service. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day Saturday. The day marked the 110th Founders’ Day for the organization. The event was hosted by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter, and took place at New St....
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

A taste of the islands available in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —One restaurant is opening their doors to the community with a taste of island cuisine. Island Jamaican Spice is an authentic taste of Jamaican food with a few soul food options as well. The restaurant opened November 23, 2022, Manager Juanetta Dolphin encourages customers to try several...
JACKSON, TN

