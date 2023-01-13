Read full article on original website
Tennessee woman missing, authorities searching for husband
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Haywood county is looking for a missing woman and her husband who may be armed and suicidal, according to they Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that authorities are trying to find 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson who was last...
Missing Britney Watson: Tennessee manhunt underway for mom of 2 and former husband
Tennessee authorities are searching for Britney Watson, a missing 34-year-old mother of two, and her former husband, Kevin Watson, who is considered a person of interest.
actionnews5.com
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
WBBJ
Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
WBBJ
Tax info officer talks about early advance return
JACKSON, Tenn. — Now that tax season has started, many are filing and hoping to get their refunds as soon as possible. However, the IRS will not start processing returns until January 23. Jackson Hewitt Tax Services commissioned a survey and found that 77% of taxpayers didn’t know they...
WBBJ
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
As fentanyl overdoses increase, TN lawmakers and law enforcement look to possible solutions at southern border
The number of overdose deaths in Nashville alone has grown to an average of 14 a week with three-quarters of those deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Metro Health Department.
WBBJ
Blue Monday said to be “most depressing day of the year”
JACKSON, Tenn. — The third Monday of January, also known as “Blue Monday,” is said to be the most depressing day of the year. As the days are colder, shorter and with the holidays now at an end, some say there is not much to look forward to.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
WBBJ
Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week. The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday. The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition...
WBBJ
Trenton church honors MLK’s legacy with parade, celebration
TRENTON, Tenn. — What does our future hold?. That was the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at First Baptist Church North in Trenton. There were three sororities in attendance, and devotion was held by the Mount Orange Baptist Church male chorus. Pastor Ferdnando...
WBBJ
Bolivar holds 5th annual MLK Day celebration
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A town in West Tennessee celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The annual MLK Day celebration was held Monday afternoon at the Hardeman County Agriculture Building. The event hosted multiple speakers and singers, including recording artist Ruth Lake, as well as a dinner following the program.
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
WBBJ
Sorority, foundation celebrate MLK Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups came together to celebrate the legacy of an icon. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter, in collaboration with the Eric Beasley Foundation, held a special event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day called “We Are One.”. It was located...
WBBJ
Zoom panel honors life, mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JACKSON, Tenn. — On January 16, millions around the country observe a day dedicated to a man who fought for equality. Several organizations held events in honor of him and his mission. The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP held their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.
WBBJ
Sorority celebrates over a decade of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority celebrates over 100 years of service. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day Saturday. The day marked the 110th Founders’ Day for the organization. The event was hosted by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter, and took place at New St....
WBBJ
A taste of the islands available in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One restaurant is opening their doors to the community with a taste of island cuisine. Island Jamaican Spice is an authentic taste of Jamaican food with a few soul food options as well. The restaurant opened November 23, 2022, Manager Juanetta Dolphin encourages customers to try several...
