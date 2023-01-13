ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
RIDGELAND, MS
247Sports

TCU lands Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick

TCU has landed another player via the transfer portal as Jackson State offensive line transfer Willis Patrick has committed to the Frogs. Sources confirmed the news to HFB on Monday morning. Not only has Patrick committed to the Frogs, he’s already enrolled and on campus. TCU starts their spring semester...
FORT WORTH, TX
WJTV 12

Rumble in the South Returns Monday at Mississippi College

The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16. The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College. 9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy 10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland 11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry 1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine 2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive […]
CLINTON, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Mississippi loses one of its fearless and unflinching voices and activists, Mrs. Ineva May Pittman

Mississippi has lost one of its fearless and unflinching voices and activists, Mrs. Ineva May Pittman. I don’t remember one issue regarding civil rights in any form that Mrs. Pittman hasn’t been involved in impacting – from proper funding of state education, improving the number of certified teachers in poor districts, reducing mass incarceration of Black folks (including closing the school-house to jailhouse pipeline), fighting for fair representation on school boards, voter education and registration, working to save Smith Robertson Museum, changing the Mississippi flag, Census work, redistricting, Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, the Ayers case to properly fund public HBCUs, and so much more. One of the most noted accomplishments is her contribution in having the Jackson International Airport named in honor of Medgar Evers. Yet, for Mrs. Pittman, the symbolism of that act is only essential because it serves as an example of what Black folks can accomplish and that we must be dedicated to Evers’ actions as well as his words.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs

JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting that occurred Sunday around 4:00 a.m. Jackson Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80, Jackson, Mississippi. One subject did receive injuries in relation to this incident and was transported to a local hospital.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
JACKSON, MS

