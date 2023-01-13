Read full article on original website
WLBT
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
247Sports
TCU lands Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick
TCU has landed another player via the transfer portal as Jackson State offensive line transfer Willis Patrick has committed to the Frogs. Sources confirmed the news to HFB on Monday morning. Not only has Patrick committed to the Frogs, he’s already enrolled and on campus. TCU starts their spring semester...
Rumble in the South Returns Monday at Mississippi College
The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16. The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College. 9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy 10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland 11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry 1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine 2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive […]
Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Sunday Morning
The Colorado football program got a massive boost on Sunday morning. Head coach Deion Sanders landed Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck. Domineck played in 13 games for the Razorbacks this season and finished with 34 total tackles (19 solo), 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. ...
E.J. Paymon goes off for Raymond in 73-70 win over No. 1 Biloxi at Rumble in the South (Photos)
CLINTON — The state's top-rated junior prospect in the state E.J. Paymon had to have a big game if Raymond was going to knock off Biloxi, and the big man delivered. Paymon scored 25 points to go with 23 rebounds as the Rangers defeated the Indians 73-70 in overtime at AE Wood Coliseum on the campus ...
Prairie View A&M gets past Jackson State at home
Hegel Augustin led the way for Prairie View A&M, putting up 18 points to go along with eight boards. The post Prairie View A&M gets past Jackson State at home appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Mississippi loses one of its fearless and unflinching voices and activists, Mrs. Ineva May Pittman
Mississippi has lost one of its fearless and unflinching voices and activists, Mrs. Ineva May Pittman. I don’t remember one issue regarding civil rights in any form that Mrs. Pittman hasn’t been involved in impacting – from proper funding of state education, improving the number of certified teachers in poor districts, reducing mass incarceration of Black folks (including closing the school-house to jailhouse pipeline), fighting for fair representation on school boards, voter education and registration, working to save Smith Robertson Museum, changing the Mississippi flag, Census work, redistricting, Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, the Ayers case to properly fund public HBCUs, and so much more. One of the most noted accomplishments is her contribution in having the Jackson International Airport named in honor of Medgar Evers. Yet, for Mrs. Pittman, the symbolism of that act is only essential because it serves as an example of what Black folks can accomplish and that we must be dedicated to Evers’ actions as well as his words.
WAPT
Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs
JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
WLBT
Volunteers honor MLK and Ineva May Pittman, cleaning park during day of service
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Across the country, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being remembered Monday. It was a day off for some, but many went to work honoring his life through service. Hundreds spent Monday morning at Ineva May Pittman Park cleaning and planting in honor of the local...
Jackson has the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Witness: Vehicle ‘doing donuts’ lands on top of another car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There was an unusual sight near the Piccadilly restaurant in Jackson. A car landed on top of another vehicle on Friday, January 13. The crash happened on Robinson Road at Dixie Circle. According to witnesses at the scene, the driver was doing donuts in the road and lost control of the […]
WAPT
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
WLBT
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
WLBT
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared
Lincoln County leaders are grappling with what to do about the body of a Mississippi inmate who died in the state penitentiary, was delivered to a local funeral home at a family member’s request and now that family member has disappeared. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting that occurred Sunday around 4:00 a.m. Jackson Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80, Jackson, Mississippi. One subject did receive injuries in relation to this incident and was transported to a local hospital.
Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
