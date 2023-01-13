After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
KTSA
San Antonio police release numbers from holiday crime-fighting task force
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The holidays are generally a time for celebrations, reunions, and lots of gift-giving, but the San Antonio Police Department is generally busy with other obvious functions. New numbers from the 2022 Holiday Burglary, Motor Vehicle, and Theft of Vehicle Task Force, and the results...
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
‘We are preaching safety’ : San Antonio sees a spike in structure fires
SAN ANTONIO — The city is experiencing a spike in structure fires. In 2023, more than a dozen large fires have damaged homes, apartments and businesses. One person was critically injured in a fire, and a firefighter was hurt in a separate incident. With cooler nights this week, officials...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged 500 feet on street in Rio Grande Valley
SAN ANTONIO – A man is receiving reconstructive surgery in a San Antonio hospital after he was dragged on pavement hundreds of feet behind a truck. Jesus Marroquin, 31, was hit and dragged by a truck for approximately 500 feet early Christmas morning while walking to his grandmother’s house, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
KSAT 12
TSA finds large weapon inside checked luggage at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – The Transportation Security Administration found an 84 mm-caliber weapon in checked luggage at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday afternoon. TSA announced the discovery on its official Southwest division Twitter page. The administration said the owner of the luggage did not declare the firearm. Firearm...
Travis County’s largest mental health facility is its jail. Judge Brown looking at diversion options
According to County Judge Andy Brown, the largest mental health facility in our county is the jail.
foxsanantonio.com
Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
APD chief to make decision on internal discipline related to Alex Gonzales shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are facing new calls for accountability in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago this month. It is a case that sparked community controversy but resulted in no criminal charges against the officers. Police Chief Joe Chacon confirmed to the KVUE...
fox7austin.com
Advanced DNA technology may help solve 1979 Bastrop County cold case
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is trying to solve a decades-old cold case with the help of advanced DNA testing technology. They're trying to identify the body of a "Jane Doe" discovered in 1979 on US 290 east of Elgin. Detectives say in 2019, a documentary filmmaker contacted the Sheriff's Office about a possible connection with serial killer Henry Lee Lucas.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
Several major road incidents in Central Texas: Multiple injuries, closures
Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.
TSA discovers apparent anti-tank weapon in checked luggage at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at San Antonio International Airport Monday confiscated what appears to be an anti-tank rifle. TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said officers found the item, which resembles a Carl Gustaf 84mm recoilless rifle, in checked baggage. The case's owner did not declare any...
Inmate dies in custody at Travis Co. jail
A man who was in custody at the Travis County jail died Sunday, according to a news release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
foxsanantonio.com
It's called a highway 'takeover.' Here's what to do if you get stuck in one
SAN ANTONIO — It's the video that's been the talk of the town and seen millions of times. It shows I-10 blocked, gunshots ringing out and cars trying to get through. We spoke with those caught in the middle of last night's highway takeover that's taken over social media.
Comments / 4