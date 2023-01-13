Read full article on original website
Great food, very rude service: Karen’s Diner pop-up coming to the West Village | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Now, why on earth would you want to voluntarily deal with a “Karen”? Well, they serve up some pretty good burgers. Karen’s Diner, set to pop-up in the West Village on March 1, 2023, is a burger joint that is run by the “Karens” we all love to hate.
Medical professional honored for his passion in caring for the people of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Dr. Henry Thompson is a true jack-of-all-trades, but his passion is caring for the people of Staten Island. Originally from Miami, Fla., Thompson got his first taste of the Northeast when he received a full athletic scholarship to play football for the University of Connecticut. While living out his dream of playing football at the college level, Thompson also pursued a major in fine arts with hopes of attending architecture school. However, after graduating, Thompson started his first full-time job at Coca Cola, and then returned to Florida, where he discovered that he didn’t want to limit himself to architecture.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 16, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Eleanor J. Hynes, 81, was born the eldest of the 1941 Brooklyn triplets. Along with her siblings, the family moved to St. George when she was 5. Hynes worked at the Institute of Basic Research on Staten Island as a laboratory assistant. She would work there for decades, primarily ensuring the equipment was all cleaned and prepared for use. Hynes was a devoted parishioner of St. Sylvester’s R.C. Church in Concord, practicing her faith regularly and attending community events through the church. She enjoyed spending time with family, trips to Atlantic City, and watching baseball. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island woman’s photos show 2 fox encounters just days apart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Foxes are no strangers to residents on Staten Island, though it does seem they have been making their presence felt of late. Victoria Wickman of Richmond sent the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com pictures of two fox sightings she witnessed in a little more than a week.
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
See where New York ranks in Harry Potter-obsessed states, ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’ hailed as favorite book | Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. — While the wand might choose the wizard, as the wise Ollivander said in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” New York chooses the “Harry Potter” series as an overall favorite. Though the original series has been completed for over a decade, the impact Mr. Potter and his world has had on New York seems to carry on.
Whale found dead in New Jersey was likely struck by vessel, officials say
BRIGANTINE, N.J. — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
‘Ride 4 Peace’ kicks off on Staten Island as NYC Peace Week honors Martin Luther King
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Community partners from across New York City gathered in Stapleton on Saturday to embark on a citywide “Ride 4 Peace,” kicking off the city’s 13th annual Peace Week. LIFE Camp, Inc., which organized the week of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King...
In 1987, Staten Island bid heartbreaking farewell to hero NYPD officer who ran into flaming building to save lives. | From the vault
This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Jan. 14, 1987 edition of the Staten Island Advance, marking the funeral of NYPD officer Francis LaSala. The Great Kills resident died at 33 after he suffered fatal injuries running into an inferno in a Manhattan building in an attempt to save tenants.
Video surfaces of chaotic encounter at Staten Island bus stop that preceded NYPD officer suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chaotic video that precedes footage of an NYPD officer punching a child during a police response in Port Richmond earlier this month has surfaced, showing multiple officers attempting to separate two girls on the ground surrounded by a raucous crowd. The footage is shot from...
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at deli on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone hopes to win the Powerball jackpot, but taking home the third-place prize of $50,000 is nothing to scoff at. KP Deli Corp. at 255 Hylan Blvd. in Rosebank recently sold such a desirable ticket for the Saturday, Jan. 14, drawing, New York Lottery officials announced. Another third-prize ticket was also sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, N.Y., giving that store three winners in the span of a week.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from...
Report: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to cease and desist use of music by rapper Dr. Dre
Attorneys for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ensure that the Republican congresswoman will no longer be using Dr. Dre’s song “Still D.R.E.” after the rapper/producer threatened to sue the Georgia congresswoman for using the track in a Twitter video posted last week, according to a report by the New York Post.
JCC Association of North America recognizes JCC of Staten Island’s chief of communications | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND -- The JCC Association of North America has recognized Allison Cohen, the chief of communications & external affairs at the Joan and Alan Bernikow JCC, where she maintains a high level of professionalism and fulfills an exemplary role at the Sea View facility. The association strives to develop...
Passenger details onboard reaction during near-crash on JFK airport runway: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passengers gasped when a Delta Airlines plane suddenly stopped during a near-crash with an American Airlines plane on adjacent runways at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday, according to a report in the New York Daily News. “There was this abrupt jerk of the...
Man allegedly caught with bricks of cocaine stuffed in Santa toys at New York airport: Report
An unusual Christmas gift — 20 pounds of cocaine included. Authorities at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens found bricks of coke inside Santa toys during a Dec. 14 incident, according to a report by the New York Post. Adderly Santos Familia was caught after arriving from Punta...
