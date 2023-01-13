ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical professional honored for his passion in caring for the people of Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Dr. Henry Thompson is a true jack-of-all-trades, but his passion is caring for the people of Staten Island. Originally from Miami, Fla., Thompson got his first taste of the Northeast when he received a full athletic scholarship to play football for the University of Connecticut. While living out his dream of playing football at the college level, Thompson also pursued a major in fine arts with hopes of attending architecture school. However, after graduating, Thompson started his first full-time job at Coca Cola, and then returned to Florida, where he discovered that he didn’t want to limit himself to architecture.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 16, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Eleanor J. Hynes, 81, was born the eldest of the 1941 Brooklyn triplets. Along with her siblings, the family moved to St. George when she was 5. Hynes worked at the Institute of Basic Research on Staten Island as a laboratory assistant. She would work there for decades, primarily ensuring the equipment was all cleaned and prepared for use. Hynes was a devoted parishioner of St. Sylvester’s R.C. Church in Concord, practicing her faith regularly and attending community events through the church. She enjoyed spending time with family, trips to Atlantic City, and watching baseball. For the full obituary, click here.
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
See where New York ranks in Harry Potter-obsessed states, ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’ hailed as favorite book | Report

NEW YORK, N.Y. — While the wand might choose the wizard, as the wise Ollivander said in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” New York chooses the “Harry Potter” series as an overall favorite. Though the original series has been completed for over a decade, the impact Mr. Potter and his world has had on New York seems to carry on.
Whale found dead in New Jersey was likely struck by vessel, officials say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
In 1987, Staten Island bid heartbreaking farewell to hero NYPD officer who ran into flaming building to save lives. | From the vault

This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Jan. 14, 1987 edition of the Staten Island Advance, marking the funeral of NYPD officer Francis LaSala. The Great Kills resident died at 33 after he suffered fatal injuries running into an inferno in a Manhattan building in an attempt to save tenants.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at deli on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone hopes to win the Powerball jackpot, but taking home the third-place prize of $50,000 is nothing to scoff at. KP Deli Corp. at 255 Hylan Blvd. in Rosebank recently sold such a desirable ticket for the Saturday, Jan. 14, drawing, New York Lottery officials announced. Another third-prize ticket was also sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, N.Y., giving that store three winners in the span of a week.
