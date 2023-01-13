STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Eleanor J. Hynes, 81, was born the eldest of the 1941 Brooklyn triplets. Along with her siblings, the family moved to St. George when she was 5. Hynes worked at the Institute of Basic Research on Staten Island as a laboratory assistant. She would work there for decades, primarily ensuring the equipment was all cleaned and prepared for use. Hynes was a devoted parishioner of St. Sylvester’s R.C. Church in Concord, practicing her faith regularly and attending community events through the church. She enjoyed spending time with family, trips to Atlantic City, and watching baseball. For the full obituary, click here.

