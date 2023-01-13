ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

hopkintonindependent.com

School Committee listening session evokes questions on grade configurations, budget

The Hopkinton School Committee’s Listening Session via Zoom on Sunday night was intended to focus on possible grade configurations related to the Elmwood School project. However, comments related to the overall budget as well as the restoration of therapy service positions factored into the conversation. School Committee chair Nancy...
HOPKINTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan

WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
WILMINGTON, MA
simmonsvoice.com

Simmons nursing student Leah Pearse dies at 20

Simmons junior Leah “Lee” Pearse died following an accident on January 6 while on vacation in Mexico, according to her obituary as well as an email from President Lynn Perry Wooten and Vice President of Student Affairs Renique Kersh. Pearse’s visitation and memorial service were held at the...
HAVERHILL, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Photos: HHS boys basketball rallies past Dedham

The Hopkinton High School boys basketball team overcame an early 11-point deficit and rallied to defeat visiting Dedham by a score of 63-60 on Friday night. Tommy Chatten led the Hillers’ comeback with 25 points and ignited the crowd with a two-handed dunk on a fast break in the second half. The Hillers now are 5-4.
HOPKINTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire

MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

One of Dartmouth’s Cumblerland Farms Just Sold a Million Dollar Lottery Ticket

One lucky winner gambled $5 on a Massachusetts lottery game in Dartmouth and walked away with a $1,000,000 winning ticket. A few days ago, Friday the 13th, a day that's meant to be unlucky to the superstitious, turned out to be extremely lucky for one lucky lottery player. The Cumberland Farms located at 244 Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth is the responsible gas station convenience store to sell the $5 scratch ticket.
DARTMOUTH, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
PROVIDENCE, RI

