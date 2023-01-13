Read full article on original website
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
WMUR.com
Gas station just over New Hampshire border in spotlight after Mega Millions jackpot win
LEBANON, Maine — A small rural community right over the New Hampshire border is suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the Mega Millions. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town near Rochester. Hometown Gas and Grill, a gas station in Lebanon, sold the ticket from Friday’s drawing that won the...
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?
Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
travelawaits.com
11 Adorable New England Towns You’ll Want To Visit In 2023
We gave our expert travel writers the impossible task of narrowing down which adorable New England towns they think our readers should visit this year. From New Hampshire’s cultured seacoast to Cape Cod’s white sand beaches, several of the places they suggest are on the water. We’re not complaining — we love fresh seafood! However, if the mountains are calling, TravelAwaits writers have an answer for that as well. Here are 11 adorable New England towns to consider adding to your travel list in 2023.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Drowning Victim Pulled from Water Off York Harbor Beach, Maine
York Police pulled a body from the water off Harbor Beach Friday afternoon. The body was spotted just before 4 p.m. and called into the York Dispatch Center, according to York Police Sgt. Brian McNeice. A York Harbor Master's rescue boat was able to retrieve the body and bring it back to shore off Western Point Road despite high surf.
WMUR.com
Investigation into disappearance of Massachusetts woman continues for third week
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, is now entering its third week. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, remains held on $500,000 bail on accusations he misled investigators. Potential pieces of evidence in...
WMUR.com
Park Affair, McIntyre Ski Area host women's snowboarding rail jam
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Park Affair and McIntyre Ski Area partnered up to host a women's snowboarding rail jam Sunday afternoon. Park Affair is a Vermont women-led group that encourages women to get out and ride. They offer camps and events throughout the East Coast. Before the competition at McIntyre...
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant announces closure of original Manchester location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular restaurant in Manchester announced they're officially closing their South Main Street location. The original location of Blake's Restaurant will be closing Saturday, Jan. 21, after nearly 60 years, according to their website. The company said they'll continue to produce ice cream across New England...
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday
BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday. An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant to close final location in Manchester Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This Saturday, the final Blake’s Restaurant location will be shutting down, but the Manchester-based company isn't leaving the business. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South Main Street was open for six decades. "The...
WMUR.com
No injuries reported after large fire breaks out at Wolfeboro grocery store
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Crews are working to put out a large fire at a grocery store in Wolfeboro. Black smoke could be seen billowing out of Hunter's Shop 'n Save on South Main Street, right across from Lake Winnipesaukee. Crews from more than 10 towns responded to the call...
WMTW
Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York
YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
A well-known DJ from North Shore left in coma following scooter crash in Jamaica
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Scottie MacDonald was vacationing in Jamaica when he was involved in a serious scooter accident. “When he got to the hospital, they didn’t even know who he was, he was John Doe,” said Joey Ciaramitaro, Scottie’s friend. Scottie was rushed to the hospital...
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station
REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
