Rye, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME
travelawaits.com

11 Adorable New England Towns You’ll Want To Visit In 2023

We gave our expert travel writers the impossible task of narrowing down which adorable New England towns they think our readers should visit this year. From New Hampshire’s cultured seacoast to Cape Cod’s white sand beaches, several of the places they suggest are on the water. We’re not complaining — we love fresh seafood! However, if the mountains are calling, TravelAwaits writers have an answer for that as well. Here are 11 adorable New England towns to consider adding to your travel list in 2023.
OGUNQUIT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Park Affair, McIntyre Ski Area host women's snowboarding rail jam

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Park Affair and McIntyre Ski Area partnered up to host a women's snowboarding rail jam Sunday afternoon. Park Affair is a Vermont women-led group that encourages women to get out and ride. They offer camps and events throughout the East Coast. Before the competition at McIntyre...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Blake's Restaurant announces closure of original Manchester location

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular restaurant in Manchester announced they're officially closing their South Main Street location. The original location of Blake's Restaurant will be closing Saturday, Jan. 21, after nearly 60 years, according to their website. The company said they'll continue to produce ice cream across New England...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday

BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday.  An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Blake's Restaurant to close final location in Manchester Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — This Saturday, the final Blake’s Restaurant location will be shutting down, but the Manchester-based company isn't leaving the business. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South Main Street was open for six decades. "The...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York

YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
YORK, ME
94.9 HOM

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA

