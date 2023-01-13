ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliottsburg, PA

PennLive.com

High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford

The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
NEW OXFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback

The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
MILTON, PA
PennLive.com

Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’

If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A movement among Pa. hunters to move deer season opener back to Monday after Thanksgiving

It has been four years since the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the first day of the firearms deer season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday, yet it’s still a contentious issue with a number of sportsmen. So much so that there is a movement to try and have the opener switched back to its traditional day on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 offer for OH today

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any game today can receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets...
OHIO STATE
abc27.com

New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
