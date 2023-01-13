Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Related
High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford
The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
Northern boys hoops edge Palmyra 43-40 in tightly-contested showdown
Northern trailed after three quarters but the Polar Bears strung together a strong fourth quarter to secure a tightly-contested 43-40 victory over Palmyra Monday. The Cougars led 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter but the Polar Bears used a 15-9 fourth-quarter run to take the lead and ultimately seal the win.
Steel-High drops 63-49 decision to Lancaster Mennonite in nonconference boys basketball action
Lancaster Mennonite dispatched Steel-High 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball tilt Monday. Savier Sumrall and Chase Hurst paced the Blazers with 20 points apiece. Sumrall knocked down 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Jordan Lilly chipped in 12 points in the win. Matt Chaplin led the Rollers with 20...
Lower Dauphin forward Lauren Wahlers picks Centennial Conference program
You can pin much of Lower Dauphin’s recent success on the hardwood to senior Lauren Wahlers. Over the course of her budding career, the savvy 6-footer has been attached to all five positions on the floor. The Falcons have piled up victories, too, some against superior line-ups that found...
Timberley Linebaugh’s 20-point nights lifts New Oxford girls hoops to decisive win over Gettysburg
New Oxford jumped out to a solid lead by halftime and blew things open in the second half en route to a 44-20 nonconference victory against Gettysburg Monday. The Colonials built an 8-point lead by the intermission and used a 15-4 third-quarter rally to help seal the win. Timberley Linebaugh...
Hershey boys basketball coasts to 72-31 win over Lebanon behind career-high performance by Isaiah Danner
Hershey jumped out to a commanding lead early and never looked back en route to a convincing 72-31 nonleage win over Lebanon Monday. The Trojans led 42-21 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cedars to claw back into contention. Isaiah Danner paced the Trojans with a career-high 19 points....
Hershey girls hoops drop 71-30 nonconference decision to Lebanon
In a nonconference girls basketball tilt, Hershey fell to Lebanon 71--30 Monday. Irmarie Rodriguez led the Trojans with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal. Teammate Lauren Yazinski chipped in 5 points, 3 assists, 1 board, and 1 steal.
Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback
The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 16, 2023
Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MacKenzie Stoner’s 24 points against Chambersburg help James Buchanan get eighth straight win
CHAMBERSBURG— James Buchanan’s girls basketball team entered Chambersburg’s ‘Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism’ tournament with a seven-game win streak under their belts, however, things didn’t look very promising at the start of their game against the Trojans on Saturday. But luckily for them,...
Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman makes his college pick
Griffin Huffman has found his college football home. The Cumberland Valley senior told PennLive Sunday that he will play at West Chester University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose West Chester because it has the best of both worlds with competitive football,...
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’
If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Dante Cephas, one of top WRs in transfer portal, commits to Penn State
Heir apparent Drew Allar has a new target. Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, announced on Sunday that he will continue his career at Penn State.
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
Penn State football recruiting mailbag: Dante Cephas, Taylor Stubblefield and more
Welcome back. It’s been a few weeks but the Penn State recruiting mailbag has returned. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
Penn State WR coach Taylor Stubblefield no longer with program
Penn State has been in the market for transfer portal wide receivers for the past month. Now, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will be looking for someone to coach the position. Taylor Stubblefield is no longer the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach. Penn State announced on Sunday night that...
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for you today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our DraftKings promo code, new users in Ohio who bet on any sporting event in January 2023 can earn a Bet $5, Get...
A movement among Pa. hunters to move deer season opener back to Monday after Thanksgiving
It has been four years since the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the first day of the firearms deer season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday, yet it’s still a contentious issue with a number of sportsmen. So much so that there is a movement to try and have the opener switched back to its traditional day on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 offer for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any game today can receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets...
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0