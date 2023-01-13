Read full article on original website
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Timberley Linebaugh’s 20-point nights lifts New Oxford girls hoops to decisive win over Gettysburg
New Oxford jumped out to a solid lead by halftime and blew things open in the second half en route to a 44-20 nonconference victory against Gettysburg Monday. The Colonials built an 8-point lead by the intermission and used a 15-4 third-quarter rally to help seal the win. Timberley Linebaugh...
Hershey boys basketball coasts to 72-31 win over Lebanon behind career-high performance by Isaiah Danner
Hershey jumped out to a commanding lead early and never looked back en route to a convincing 72-31 nonleage win over Lebanon Monday. The Trojans led 42-21 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cedars to claw back into contention. Isaiah Danner paced the Trojans with a career-high 19 points....
Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback
The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
Northern boys hoops edge Palmyra 43-40 in tightly-contested showdown
Northern trailed after three quarters but the Polar Bears strung together a strong fourth quarter to secure a tightly-contested 43-40 victory over Palmyra Monday. The Cougars led 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter but the Polar Bears used a 15-9 fourth-quarter run to take the lead and ultimately seal the win.
Hershey girls hoops drop 71-30 nonconference decision to Lebanon
In a nonconference girls basketball tilt, Hershey fell to Lebanon 71--30 Monday. Irmarie Rodriguez led the Trojans with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal. Teammate Lauren Yazinski chipped in 5 points, 3 assists, 1 board, and 1 steal.
Steel-High drops 63-49 decision to Lancaster Mennonite in nonconference boys basketball action
Lancaster Mennonite dispatched Steel-High 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball tilt Monday. Savier Sumrall and Chase Hurst paced the Blazers with 20 points apiece. Sumrall knocked down 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Jordan Lilly chipped in 12 points in the win. Matt Chaplin led the Rollers with 20...
High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford
The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’
If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Lower Dauphin forward Lauren Wahlers picks Centennial Conference program
You can pin much of Lower Dauphin’s recent success on the hardwood to senior Lauren Wahlers. Over the course of her budding career, the savvy 6-footer has been attached to all five positions on the floor. The Falcons have piled up victories, too, some against superior line-ups that found...
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 16, 2023
Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cedar Cliff kicker Derek Witmer adds college opportunity
Derek Witmer proved that he was one of the best specialists in central Pa. last season, and he has a couple of next-level opportunities to show for it. The Cedar Cliff senior said Satuday that he received an offer to play at Cal U, and he also has opportunities to play at Lock Haven and Hudson Valley Community College.
Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman makes his college pick
Griffin Huffman has found his college football home. The Cumberland Valley senior told PennLive Sunday that he will play at West Chester University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose West Chester because it has the best of both worlds with competitive football,...
‘A dream come true’: Trinity freshman Messiah Mickens gets Penn State offer
Messiah Mickens has had a good year, but Saturday night is one he likely won’t soon forget. And that’s because the Trinity freshman running back picked up his second college offer from a school he knows pretty, darned well.
Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson enters the transfer portal
The transfer portal window for new entrants is open only for a couple more days, meaning there will be plenty of last-minute departures across the country. Penn State lost a contributor when cornerback Marquis Wilson entered the portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by 247 Sports.
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
Dante Cephas, one of top WRs in transfer portal, commits to Penn State
Heir apparent Drew Allar has a new target. Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, announced on Sunday that he will continue his career at Penn State.
Penn State football recruiting mailbag: Dante Cephas, Taylor Stubblefield and more
Welcome back. It’s been a few weeks but the Penn State recruiting mailbag has returned. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
Penn State WR coach Taylor Stubblefield no longer with program
Penn State has been in the market for transfer portal wide receivers for the past month. Now, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will be looking for someone to coach the position. Taylor Stubblefield is no longer the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach. Penn State announced on Sunday night that...
Central Pa. teen missing four days after being found
The Chambersburg Police Department is seeking input as to the whereabouts of 15-year-old Feryi Sarate-Mancio. Police responded to the 300 block of W Burkart Ave. for a report of a runaway juvenile on Jan 16. Sarate-Mancio was last seen around 10 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
