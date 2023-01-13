Read full article on original website
Barb Lucero
4d ago
More Biden BS! The way he is going, we won't have gas ranges to cook our gold-plated eggs on anyway!!
Reply(1)
3
Related
themesatribune.com
New state regs could push egg prices even higher
Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in Arizona
A rising and fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Arizona grocery store location in Surprise, according to the company's website.
texasbreaking.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Releases $17.1 Billion State Budget Proposal
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget proposal focuses on boosting K-12, housing funds, and child tax credits. Education priorities. Hobbs wants to stop giving money to rich K-12 schools earning high letter...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
coloradopolitics.com
Arizona's shipping container wall coming down at southern border | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's border barrier of shipping containers was largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again. Removal of the hulking red, gold...
KTAR.com
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers
PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
kawc.org
Where did Arizona Gov. Hobbs' inaugural funds come from?
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration. But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on. And that's going to leave her with a bunch of money she can spend on...
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Arizona
The waterfall is one of mother nature’s most tranquil yet thrilling and stunning works of art. Watching water fall from a rock face into a lagoon or wild river has a certain allure. It’s magical, both the noise it creates, and the sheer amount of water involved. There...
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected $1.5M from corporations, special interests for inauguration
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration. But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on. And that's going to leave her with a bunch of money she can spend on everything from...
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. The post Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona
A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
northcentralnews.net
Travel identification deadline extended
In December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it has again extended the deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of ID. The new date is May 7, 2025. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division follows TSA guidelines, and still encourages people to...
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain-dead and on life support.
Hobbs’ budget would repeal the school voucher expansion, scrap the Border Strike Force
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year, including an end to last year’s expansion of the universal school vouchers, removing around 40,000 students from the program. The budget includes $273.7 million in new funding for education, with a total education budget of $9 billion, which includes […] The post Hobbs’ budget would repeal the school voucher expansion, scrap the Border Strike Force appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day
Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day. “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
House and Senate Appropriations Committees get ready for Hobbs' budget
Governor Hobbs' $17.1 billion includes the repeal of school voucher expansion and spending $273.7 million in new K-12 investments.
Comments / 9