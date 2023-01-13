ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

themesatribune.com

New state regs could push egg prices even higher

Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
texasbreaking.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Releases $17.1 Billion State Budget Proposal

PHOENIX – Arizona’s Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget proposal focuses on boosting K-12, housing funds, and child tax credits. Education priorities. Hobbs wants to stop giving money to rich K-12 schools earning high letter...
KTAR.com

Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers

PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
kawc.org

Where did Arizona Gov. Hobbs' inaugural funds come from?

PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration. But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on. And that's going to leave her with a bunch of money she can spend on...
fox10phoenix.com

The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing

PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Arizona

The waterfall is one of mother nature’s most tranquil yet thrilling and stunning works of art. Watching water fall from a rock face into a lagoon or wild river has a certain allure. It’s magical, both the noise it creates, and the sheer amount of water involved. There...
Kristen Walters

Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona

A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
northcentralnews.net

Travel identification deadline extended

In December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it has again extended the deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of ID. The new date is May 7, 2025. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division follows TSA guidelines, and still encourages people to...
12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs’ budget would repeal the school voucher expansion, scrap the Border Strike Force

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year, including an end to last year’s expansion of the universal school vouchers, removing around 40,000 students from the program.  The budget includes $273.7 million in new funding for education, with a total education budget of $9 billion, which includes […] The post Hobbs’ budget would repeal the school voucher expansion, scrap the Border Strike Force appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day

Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day.  “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
