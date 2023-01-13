1/12 Prep Basketball Recap – Northrop pulls away from Bellmont

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Valparaiso basketball commit Neveah Jackson surpassed 1,000 career points to help Northrop pull away from Bellmont in a 53-44 win on Thursday.

Jackson led the Bruins with 21 points, while her twin sister, Saniya, also finished in double figures with 13.

Hailey Cole led Bellmont with 13 points, while Emily Blake also finished in double figures with 11.

After trailing by two heading at the end of the third quarter, Northrop held Bellmont to eight points in the fourth to pull away with the win.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Bethany Christian 42, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 26

Boonville 48, Tell City 32

Center Grove 51, Columbus North 34

Dubois 28, Barr-Reeve 23

Elkhart 66, Bremen 49

Eminence 49, Indiana Math and Science Academy 37

Franklin 47, Indpls Roncalli 31

Frankton 42, Tipton 40

Ft. Wayne Northrop 53, Bellmont 44

Glenn 23, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 20

Hagerstown 30, Cambridge City 26

Indiana Deaf 51, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 11

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Edinburgh 9

Indpls Ritter 47, Horizon Christian 29

Indpls Washington 54, Central Christian 37

Jasper 42, Evansville Christian 23

Kokomo 49, Triton Central 48

Lanesville 82, Rock Creek Academy 32

Lapel 77, Shenandoah 26

Michigan City Marquette 41, S. Bend Trinity 15

Morristown 53, Beech Grove 22

Muncie Central 40, Monroe Central 27

N. Knox 62, Shoals 15

Pike Central 43, White River Valley 41

Princeton 52, Wood Memorial 50

Riverton Parke 45, Crawfordsville 31

S. Bend Washington 78, S. Bend Adams 40

S. Dearborn 60, Oldenburg 48

Scottsburg 60, Salem 18

Shakamak 51, N. Vermillion 39

Sheridan 51, Speedway 40

Southridge 39, S. Spencer 36

Switzerland Co. 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47

Tri-County 49, Fountain Central 35

Union (Dugger) 37, Red Hill, Ill. 32

University 61, Guerin Catholic 27

Vincennes (South Knox— 53, N. Daviess 29

Western 38, Cass 26

Whitko 43, Lakewood Park 39

Delaware County Tournament

Semifinal

Cowan 32, Daleville 27

Wapahani 61, Delta 33

Indianapolis City Tournament

Semifinal

Indpls Cathedral 65, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 33

Northeast Corner Tournament

Consolation

Angola 51, Westview 27

Churubusco 50, Hamilton 23

Fremont 50, Prairie Hts. 42

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Greensburg 51, Batesville 33

Hauser 42, Franklin Co. 40, OT

Heritage Christian 72, Indpls Herron 22

Indpls Attucks 61, Victory College Prep 26

New Palestine 58, Pendleton Hts. 41

Northeastern 71, Union City 32

S. Bend Career Academy 60, S. Central (Union Mills) 46

S. Dearborn 59, Oldenburg 28

Northeast Corner Tournament

Consolation

Garrett 45, Fairfield 44

Westview 71, Angola 69

