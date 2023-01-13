ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Teen's death brings toll in month of unrest in Peru to 49

By David Pereda Z.
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEcVR_0kD91Sck00

A 16-year-old shot during a protest in the southern Peruvian region of Puno died on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 49 in more than a month of unrest following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo.

Relatives of the teen, who Peruvian officials only identified by the initials B.A.J., say he had been hospitalized in critical condition for two days after being shot in the head.

His passing raised the number of deaths during protests in hard-hit Puno region, home to Lake Titicaca, to 19. Among the dead are a policeman who was attacked and burned to death by a group of protesters. Across Peru, the death toll amid the protests stands at 49.

The Ombudsman’s Office said Thursday that there were mobilizations, strikes and roadblocks in 35 provinces, most of them in the southern regions of the Andean country.

In Lima , hundreds of people marched through the city’s center demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and immediate elections. Some called for the release of Castillo, who remains in prison. The governors of Puno, Cusco and Apurímac have called for Boluarte’s resignation.

In Cusco, the region where the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is located, a group of protesters tried to set fire to the police headquarters, but officers managed to put out the flames, and other protesters entered the Antapaccay mining camp and set fire to two vehicle. In Apurimac, another southern region, residents protested at the entrance to the Las Bambas copper mine.

A delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights arrived in Puno to gather information on the protests and the social crisis.

The unrest began in early December following the destitution and arrest of Castillo, Peru’s first president of poor, rural roots, following his attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.

Boluarte was Castillo’s former running mate before taking over the presidency. She has said she supports a plan to push up to 2024 elections for president and congress originally scheduled for 2026. She’s also expressed support for judicial investigations into whether security forces acted with excessive force.

But such moves have so far failed to quell the unrest.

Castillo, a political novice who lived in a two-story adobe home in the Andean highlands before moving to the presidential palace, eked out a narrow victory in elections in 2021 that rocked Peru’s political establishment and laid bare the deep divisions between residents of the capital, Lima, and the long-neglected countryside.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people

Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
The Independent

Girl in critical condition and five more injured in gun attack outside church

A seven-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition following a suspected drive-by shooting outside a church in Euston, while another girl and four women have been injured in the same incident.The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a shooting outside a memorial service which was being held in St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church on Phoenix Road, at about 1.30pm on Saturday.Two children were injured: a seven-year-old girl who remains in a critical condition; and a 12-year-old girl who has been discharged after receiving treatment for minor leg injuries.A 21-year-old woman is also in a central London hospital. Police said...
The Independent

Euston shooting was outside funeral for mother and daughter who died 25 days apart

A shooting that left a seven year-old girl in a critical condition took place outside a funeral for a mother and daughter who died 25 days apart. Two children and four adults were hurt in the drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden, north London, on Saturday afternoon.A funeralgoer attending the service for Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter Sara Sanchez, 20, said the shooting happened as doves were released by their family and friends.Jaouida Ifghallal told MyLondon: “It was a lovely service in the church for Fresia and her daughter. When the service finished, we were...
The Independent

Drug cartel link to murders of six people in California house as teenage mother and baby identified

Six people, including a teenage mother and her six-month-old baby boy, were the victims of a likely drug cartel attack in California, according to authorities.Samuel Pina said that his 17-year-old granddaughter, Alissa Parraz, and her baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed in the shocking attack in Goshen on Monday morning.“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” he told the Associated Press.Mr Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father’s side of the family in Goshen. He also told the news organisation that her dad’s uncle, her dad’s cousin,...
GOSHEN, CA
The Independent

Nepal plane crash – live: Toll rises to 70 as searchers fly drones to find last two passengers

Nepal’s aviation authority has released the names and nationalities of the passengers on the Yeti Air crash yesterday, 70 of whom have been confirmed dead.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday. Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board – from India, Russia, South Korea, France, Australia and Argentina – including a British man named as Calum Ruan Crighton, who was initially thought to be Irish.Meanwhile, searchers used drones and rappelled down a 200 metres...
The Independent

Nepal plane crash: Victims included a Hindi TikTok star, a British ballet dancer, and an Argentine mountaineer

The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday morning was carrying people from across the world: Nepal, India, Australia, Argentina, Russia, the UK, and beyond.Among them were three Christian worshippers returning from a minister's funeral, a hotel manager with a passion for mountaineering, a folk singer with a sizable following on TikTok, and a travel blogger who had just told her followers: "Go to Nepal!"Minutes after that post, the plane crashed into a gorge while attempting to land, killing all 72 people aboard, including four crew members.Here's what we know about the victims of the Nepal air...
The Independent

Video captures Covid mask dispute that led to woman’s death in a Canada hospital

A dispute over a Covid mask that led to a woman’s death in a Canadian hospital was captured in a newly released security video.Danielle Stephanie Warriner, 43, died after a confrontation with security guards inside Toronto General Hospital in May 2020.Two security guards were initially held by Toronto police over the death. But Amanda Rojas-Silva, 42, of Stouffville, and Shane Hutley, 35, of Brougham, had manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death charges thrown out by Superior Court Justice Sean Dunphy last November.Now the harrowing video of Warriner being restrained by the guards has been released.The actual events that led to...
The Independent

Sri Lanka urged to free student activist held over protests

Human rights groups urged Sri Lanka to release a prominent student activist who was arrested five months ago during anti-government protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis and has been held without charges under harsh anti-terrorism laws. Wasantha Mudalige was expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. Seven human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said that under the powerful Prevention of Terrorism Act, which has been used since 1979, courts routinely deny bail if it's opposed by the attorney general. Mudalige is the convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation and...
The Independent

Thousands of protesters brave cold to rally against government strikes bill

Thousands of protesters braved cold conditions to demonstrate in Whitehall against the government’s controversial new bill on strikes.Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union and Unison were also present at the demonstration, which coincides with the bill’s second reading in Parliament.The legislation would see the right to strike restricted by imposing minimum service levels.Under the draft Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, bosses would be legally able to fire employees who ignore a “work notice” ordering them to work on days of industrial action.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Martin Lewis warns energy bills are 'set to rise before they fall'Keir Starmer wants second jobs for MPs banned but defends David Lammy earning £200kHuge fallen tree crushes multiple cars in California as more storms sweep state
The Independent

Nepal to send data recorder from crash to France

Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of victims of a flight that crashed Sunday, and said they were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest plane accident in 30 years.The flight plummeted into a gorge on Sunday while on approach to land at the newly opened Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, killing at least 70 of the 72 people aboard. Searchers found the plane's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder on Monday, and combed through debris scattered down...
The Independent

Cambodian experts begin training Ukrainian deminers

Fifteen Ukrainian deminers are being trained by experts in Cambodia who are among the world's best because of experience from clearing the leftovers of nearly three decades of war.The Ukrainian deminers are being hosted by the Cambodian Mine Action Center, a government agency that oversees the clearing of land mines and unexploded ordnance in Cambodia. The weeklong program began Monday and is supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.Heng Ratana, the demining center’s director general, said the Ukrainians will be trained by Cambodian experts at the Mine Action Technical Institute in the central province of Kampong Chhnang, visit demining...
The Independent

US drug trial opens for Mexico ex-security head

The man who was once Mexico's top security official and in charge of fighting the drug cartels goes on trial Tuesday on charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for helping the powerful Sinaloa Cartel move drugs and its members avoid capture.Genaro García Luna was best known as the mumbling, tough-looking former security secretary under ex-President Felipe Calderón who spearheaded the bloody war on cartels between 2006 and 2012. United States prosecutors allege he was so brazen he accepted tens of millions of dollars, often stuffed in briefcases. The evidence against him includes pay stubs, though...
The Independent

Indian politician dies of heart attack during rally

An Indian opposition party MP died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a rally in the western state of Punjab on Saturday.The 76-year-old Congress MP from Jalandhar city was marching at the Bharat Jodo Yatra (march to unite India) spearheaded by party member Rahul Gandhi, when he suddenly collapsed.He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.The rally has been temporarily suspended.Chaudhary was elected twice to the lower house of parliament in 2014 and later in 2019. He is survived by his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, who is a legislator from Phillaur in Punjab. His...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy