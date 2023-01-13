Read full article on original website
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583
The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
Somers HS alum featured on 'Jeopardy!'
Her episode was shot in November, but she was only now allowed to tell people about it.
I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley
I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
pix11.com
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
Food Network Featured Hudson Valley Restaurant Expands in 2023
A very popular Hudson Valley-based BBQ spot has made an exciting announcement about expanding its reach in the area with a new Rockland County location and surprised fans with the news of a new steakhouse. 'Brothers' Branch BBQ To Rockland County, Announce Brothers Steak. For those unfamiliar with Brothers Barbecue,...
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New...
How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023
The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course
Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self-defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY
There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
Did You Know, Monticello New York is The Bagel Capital of the World?
January 15th is National Bagel Day, but guess what? Every day is National Bagel Day in the Hudson Valley. You're probably asking yourself "but, why!?" Because the Bagel capital of THE WORLD (yes, that's right the world) is located in Sullivan County. Monticello, New York: Bagel Capital of The World.
