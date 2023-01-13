ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Hot 99.1

New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Q 105.7

Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
KINGSTON, NY
Bassey BY

Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583

The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
SCARSDALE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley

I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
NEWBURGH, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023

The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
BRONX, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course

Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self-defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY

There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

