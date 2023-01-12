Read full article on original website
Flooding creek in Pittsburg forces early morning evacuations, water rescue
People in 19 homes and four apartment units were asked to leave because of the rising waters, and crews even had to rescue a driver in floodwaters.
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions
NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
After the storms, many Bay Area drivers dealing with pothole damage
REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole. Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland effort to help the homeless during storms
The recent storms have been especially hard on the homeless in Oakland, where a recent audit found more than 5000 people are living without shelter. KTVU's Elissa Harrington looks at one community reaching out to help their unhoused neighbors.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland church helps homeless neighbors during stormy weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - To spread some warmth on a cold day, members of Oakland’s Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church held their annual "Blanket and Blessing" drive. They put together more than 100 bags of food and winter supplies for the unhoused community, and drop them off at homeless encampments throughout the city.
berkeleyside.org
14 residents evacuated from mudslides in Berkeley Hills
Fourteen people were evacuated from homes in the Berkeley Hills after a debris flow Monday morning swept down from Zaytuna College into the Park Hills neighborhood. Marjorie Cruz, who lives on Middlefield Road near The Spiral, called 911 at about 6:30 a.m. when mud started flowing into her kitchen and living room. She was one of the first to experience the impact of a slide that went down the hill and caused dangerous conditions at seven other homes.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
NBC Bay Area
Sinkhole Opens Over Pittsburg Storm Drain, Damaging Church Grounds
A sinkhole opened up on the grounds of a church in Pittsburg last week as a storm drain failed underneath it. Staff at Church of the Good Shepherd in Pittsburg say crews cleaning a fountain in the church garden on Wednesday Jan. 11 alerted them to a sinkhole which opened up in the garden.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pothole on 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires
Potholes seem to be reappearing on Bay Area roadways from the wet weather. In Redwood City on Monday, a pothole lead to dozens of flat tires.
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — By now you’ve seen the video that outraged many in the Bay Area, an unhoused woman being sprayed with water on San Francisco city streets. On Sunday, the NAACP held a forum with local leaders to discuss what’s being done. The San Francisco chapter of the NAACP is demanding the business […]
Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
