Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train? Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their hands. “Despite the United States keeping Title […]
‘I'll try my luck’: Haitians flock for passports hoping to reach US under new program
Haitians seeking to escape from poverty and uncertainty are flocking to the main migration office in the capital Port-au-Prince hoping to get a passport and perhaps their ticket to life in America under a new US immigration program. Under the policy announced by President Joe Biden, the United States will accept 30,000 people per month from Haiti and a handful of other countries mired in crisis, on the condition that they stay away from the overcrowded US border with Mexico and arrive by plane.
50 Cuban migrants in custody after Keys landings
MIAMI - In a seemingly endless stream, more migrants have shown up on South Florida and the Florida Keys shores. On Friday, US Border Patrol's Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar posted on Twitter that in the last 24 hours, there had been three landings in the Keys involving 50 Cuban migrants. Two of the landings happened on Long Key, the other occurred in the Marquesas Keys. On Thursday, nearly 70 Haitian migrants arrived at Virginia Key. A group of about two dozen jumped from the boat and made it to shore while the others remained in the vessel and...
South Florida organization lends helping hand to recently arrived migrants
MIAMI - "I feel blessed and grateful to have a roof over us," said Dayana Jimenez, a Venezuelan migrant, and mother of three young children. Jimenez, her kids, and her husband, Javier Diaz of Cuban origin are staying temporarily at a hotel in South Florida. They managed to have a place to stay thanks to "Hermanos de la Calle" (Brothers of the street) a non-profit organization that normally assists homeless people. Yet, in the last weeks, they have done something different, rescuing migrants. "It's very dangerous to be under a bridge here in Miami with very young kids. When...
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border
The government’s app is currently available only in English and Spanish. The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system as the only way for migrants to get exceptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government’s latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Migrants in El Paso urge Adams to take them to NYC where ‘they help more’ than anywhere else
EL PASO, TEXAS — Migrants in El Paso, Texas urged Mayor Eric Adams to take them back to the Big Apple with him Sunday — because they heard New York City can help them more than anywhere else. Adams was greeted by a crowd of curious onlookers during one of the stops on his weekend tour of El Paso, a center of the migrant crisis that has overwhelmed his own city. “I heard that they can help me in New York more than elsewhere. I heard the shelters are great there,” said Venezuelan native Kailey Marquez, one of the migrants gathered outside...
Illegal immigrant fugitives wanted for homicide and human trafficking deported by ICE
ICE announced this week that it had deported multiple illegal immigrants wanted for homicide and human trafficking, as deportations remained low during FY 2022.
Migrants clash with NYC hotel staff over use of hot plates
Tensions are running high at a Manhattan hotel that is housing hundreds of migrants. Cellphone video obtained by NY1 shows migrants clashing with staff at The Row NYC Hotel last month. This happened after hotel workers allegedly tried to enter their room, accusing them of using a hot plate. What...
Biden to expedite deportation relief for migrants caught up in labor abuses
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will speed up the deportation relief process for immigrants in the United States illegally who witness or experience labor abuses, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday.
Eric Adams says migrants being given ‘false impression’ about what to expect in NYC
EL PASO, TEXAS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said migrants should be warned there is “no more room” in the Big Apple for them as he called on increased coordination from the federal government to handle this “national emergency.” Adams was speaking in El Paso after checking out conditions in the Texas border city. The mayor slammed federal leaders for not helping cities across the nation taking in scores of migrants. He said he learned Sunday that websites are giving asylum seekers the “false impression” about what they can expect in New York, including that they would be living...
First group of migrants arrive under new U.S. sponsorship policy
Washington — The first group of migrants allowed to come to the U.S. legally under an expanded private sponsorship immigration process arrived earlier this week, just days after it was launched by the Biden administration to discourage illegal border crossings, government figures obtained by CBS News show.Ten migrants have entered the U.S. under the program, which will allow up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans with American-based financial sponsors to fly into the U.S. each month. The first arrivals occurred Tuesday, five days after the U.S. began accepting applications for the program.More than 600 additional migrants from these four...
Ex-Gov. Paterson praises Adams for pushing Biden on migrant crisis
Mayor Eric Adams deserves praise for calling out the Biden administration’s lack of financial support for New York and other cities as they cope with a massive influx of migrants, former Gov. David Paterson said Sunday. “Washington is what’s pushing these mayors not to turn their backs on the migrants, but Washington isn’t giving them any help, so I admire that Mayor Adams, you know, kind of, let them know that he’s keeping score here,” Paterson said during an appearance on WABC Radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” in reference to comments by Hizzoner earlier this week. Adams, who was touring the US-Mexico border...
Immigration spike has created an unexpected wave of enrollment at Miami-Dade schools
Since the start of the 2022-23 school year, nearly 10,000 students from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have enrolled in Miami-Dade County public schools — about 2,500 more students than who arrived in the entire 2021-22 year, reflecting the surge of immigrants coming from those four countries over nearly six months.
