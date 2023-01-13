SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play event at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday. “Winning is a bonus but getting reps in that format was the real prize,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were able to put into practice a lot of things that we have been working on at home against three really good teams. The weather was tough today with some rain and cold temperatures, but we responded really well to that. I am excited to get the spring started in a couple of weeks.”

