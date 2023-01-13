ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Women’s Golf Wins The Cactus Match Play to Preview Spring Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play event at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday. “Winning is a bonus but getting reps in that format was the real prize,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were able to put into practice a lot of things that we have been working on at home against three really good teams. The weather was tough today with some rain and cold temperatures, but we responded really well to that. I am excited to get the spring started in a couple of weeks.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KBTX.com

Women’s Hoops Drops SEC Clash to Mississippi State, 60-44

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped a 60-44 decision in Sunday’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Reed Arena. Kay Kay Green led the Aggies offense with a career-high 18 points. The junior guard hit 8-of-12 from the field, including two from long range. She added three rebounds, one block and one steal. Aaliyah Patty registered 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. McKinzie Green matched a career high with six assists.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Cheer competes at UIL State Spirit Championships

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cheer Team advanced and competed in the UIL 5A DI State Spirit Championship Finals on Saturday. The Cougars finished 13th with a composite score of 83.70 in the finals. 5A DI State Championship Final Results. Friendswood 93.63. Lamar Fulshear 93.07. McKinney North...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Down Gamecocks in Dominating Fashion

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak to the South Carolina Gamecocks with ruthless precision in a dominant 94-53 victory at Colonial Life Arena. The Aggies won their sixth straight game while improving to 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play for a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Over a hundred participate in the 27th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station community put on their walking shoes Monday morning and came out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This was the first year the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March returned in person following two years of being virtual. The local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has hosted the march for 27 years. They were originally inspired by a march in San Antonio.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Online program for youth vaping prevention

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nationwide study has found that the youth E-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public threat. In 2022, 2.5 million youth reported using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 85% of those youth used...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy