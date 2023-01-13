Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsVeny WestCollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Women’s Golf Wins The Cactus Match Play to Preview Spring Season
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play event at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday. “Winning is a bonus but getting reps in that format was the real prize,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were able to put into practice a lot of things that we have been working on at home against three really good teams. The weather was tough today with some rain and cold temperatures, but we responded really well to that. I am excited to get the spring started in a couple of weeks.”
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball hosts Mississippi State Sunday for black out game
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 12th Man is encouraged to wear black on Sunday as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team debuts its black uniforms against Mississippi State inside Reed Arena at 2 p.m. The Power of the 12th Man. The Aggies (5-10, 0-5 SEC) are only allowing...
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Drops SEC Clash to Mississippi State, 60-44
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped a 60-44 decision in Sunday’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Reed Arena. Kay Kay Green led the Aggies offense with a career-high 18 points. The junior guard hit 8-of-12 from the field, including two from long range. She added three rebounds, one block and one steal. Aaliyah Patty registered 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. McKinzie Green matched a career high with six assists.
KBTX.com
College Station Cheer competes at UIL State Spirit Championships
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cheer Team advanced and competed in the UIL 5A DI State Spirit Championship Finals on Saturday. The Cougars finished 13th with a composite score of 83.70 in the finals. 5A DI State Championship Final Results. Friendswood 93.63. Lamar Fulshear 93.07. McKinney North...
KBTX.com
College Station pastor to lead discussion of Dr. King book, “Strength to Love”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The book, “Strength to love” is filled with inspiring messages once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later this week, it will be a topic of discussion at the Lincoln Recreational Center. Pastor Dan de Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College...
KBTX.com
Aggies Down Gamecocks in Dominating Fashion
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak to the South Carolina Gamecocks with ruthless precision in a dominant 94-53 victory at Colonial Life Arena. The Aggies won their sixth straight game while improving to 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play for a...
KBTX.com
Enjoy live music and dinner at Jesse Daniel Acoustic Show at the Queen Theatre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Queen Theatre is hosting the Jesse Daniel Acoustic Show and Dinner. Jesse Daniel will be headlining the evening with opener Kerosene Pipedreams starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18. “I am very excited to have the opportunity to open for him,” Nash Daniels, bandmember of...
KBTX.com
Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
KBTX.com
Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
KBTX.com
Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
KBTX.com
Local Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. members share excitement for in-person Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March & Program in person for the first time in two years. The event starts at 10 a.m. Monday at Sadie Thomas Park and will conclude at Rudder High School.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley African American Museum celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, the nation celebrates a brave leader and activist, known for his fight to bring equality to all people. Since 1986 the United States has used the third Monday in January to use Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s message as an inspiration to lead a just world.
KBTX.com
Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.
KBTX.com
Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers rolled into Century Square in College Station Sunday for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event that brings car lovers together to fellowship with each other. The free event was hosted by Century Square, The Texas A&M Sports Car Club, and Harvest...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: ConocoPhillips donates more than $1 million to Prairie View A&M University
PRARIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - ConocoPhillips announced a nearly $1.2 million multi-year gift to Prairie View A&M University to support student development of skills in engineering and business analytics for undergraduates. The multi-year contribution consists of the following:. $498,000 of in-kind lab equipment donations made in 2021 to support the...
KBTX.com
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees recognizes A&M Agrilife Employees
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Active and Retired Federal Employees recognized two employees from A&M’s Agrilife Extension Services. Mary Marshall and Dr. Lynn White were presented with a Distinguished Service Member Certificate for their over 20 years of service. Mary Marshall worked in program development and Dr. Lynn...
KBTX.com
Over a hundred participate in the 27th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station community put on their walking shoes Monday morning and came out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This was the first year the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March returned in person following two years of being virtual. The local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has hosted the march for 27 years. They were originally inspired by a march in San Antonio.
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Online program for youth vaping prevention
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nationwide study has found that the youth E-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public threat. In 2022, 2.5 million youth reported using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 85% of those youth used...
Comments / 0