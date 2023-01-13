Read full article on original website
Numerous Lebanon firefighters knock flames down in mobile park
Lebanon firefighters halted a fire Sunday night, Jan. 15, after a passerby saw flames in the window of a manufactured home. Investigators found no one was injured when an electrical short likely sparked a fire in the kitchen of what's described by Lebanon Fire District as a single-wide mobile home.
Union settles lawsuit against Newberg School District, board
The union that represents the nearly 300 teachers in the Newberg School District is heralding a settlement in a lawsuit that claimed the school board’s 2021 ban on BLM, Pride and other political symbols in classrooms was unconstitutional.
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
Power restored in Washington County, Salem area
Multiple large outages popped up throughout the Willamette Valley that have kept Portland General Electric crews busy Monday morning.
Lebanon Fire District makes quick work of mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- Fire officials made quick work of a mobile home fire Sunday night. On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at about 7:08 p.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of south Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. When they got there, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
County sets up drop-in events for concealed handgun license renewals
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office plans to host drop-in appointments to renew Benton County concealed handgun licenses on three upcoming Fridays, the agency announced. Drop-in appointments will be available Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon. Officials said those planning to attend need to bring all...
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
Salem Police Detective Recognized as Top Forensic Examiner
Salem, Ore. — A tenured detective with the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section was given top honors last week for his work as a digital forensic examiner. On January 4, the US Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) recognized Detective Matt Brassfield for being one of the nation’s top 50 examiners in the field of digital forensics in 2022. The veteran detective ranked 47th from amongst more than 1,500 participating examiners all across the country. The field of digital forensics involves the recovery and investigation of material found on a variety of digital devices, such as small digital storage container, mobile phones and records, computers, and network storage systems.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
Firefighters rescue woman from rollover crash
MOHAWK, Ore. -- Fire crews from around Mohawk and Springfield responded to extricate a woman trapped in a rolled-over car on January 10. According to the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, firefighting crews from the MVRFD, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a rollover crash near Mohawk on the night of January 10. MVRFD said they found a car rolled over in a ditch, and a single person trapped with minor injuries. Fire officials said they freed the person from the car and they were taken by a medic unit on scene.
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
High school roundup, Sautel, Vought lead Sweet Home swimmers at District Sprint Meet
Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel and Alyssa Voight each won two individual girls events and competed on a winning relay to lead the Huskies’ swimming teams at the District Sprint Meet at Albany Community Pool. Sautel was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.03 seconds) and 50 butterfly...
