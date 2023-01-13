Salem, Ore. — A tenured detective with the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section was given top honors last week for his work as a digital forensic examiner. On January 4, the US Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) recognized Detective Matt Brassfield for being one of the nation’s top 50 examiners in the field of digital forensics in 2022. The veteran detective ranked 47th from amongst more than 1,500 participating examiners all across the country. The field of digital forensics involves the recovery and investigation of material found on a variety of digital devices, such as small digital storage container, mobile phones and records, computers, and network storage systems.

SALEM, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO