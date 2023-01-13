ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF

ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS Denver

Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine  Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
BELLINGHAM, WA
CBS LA

2 women in their 20s killed when their car plows into parked cars, flips over

Authorities on Sunday said two women in their 20s were killed in a single-vehicle collision in Oxnard. The crash unfolded just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way. There, authorities say a 2004 Ford F-150 collided with several parked cars and flipped on its side. First responders attempted to extricate both the driver and the passenger from the car and perform life-saving measures. Both died at the scene. They were identified as Jennifer Antillon, age 21, and Irasema Rodriguez, age 23. "The preliminary investigation revealed Antillon was driving southbound on Perkins Road from Pleasant Valley Road. For reasons not yet fully understood, Antillon collided with several parked vehicles along the east curb and caused her vehicle to flip on its side before colliding with additional parked vehicles," police said in a news release. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor. Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff at (805) 385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.
OXNARD, CA
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Denver

First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead

The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway. 
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
EUREKA, CA
WUSA9

Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison

A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang. Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
msn.com

Photos show the moment a 77-year-old flipped his car over inside a car wash, getting trapped for an hour

PENNSYLVANIA STATE

