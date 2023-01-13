ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

News 12

Crash on I-95 in Darien cleared, traffic back to normal

A crash in Darien created a traffic jam in the northbound lanes of I-95 this morning. Police say the crash happened a little after 5 a.m. just before Exit 12 at Tokene Road. Video from a traffic camera shows vehicles backed up all the way to Greenwich. The accident was...
News 12

Firefighters rescue dozens of chickens in Union Vale garage blaze

Firefighters rescued dozens of chickens in a garage fire in Union Vale on Saturday. Union Vale firefighters say they discovered the fire inside a detached garage on Bruzgul Road. With the help of several agencies, the firefighters quickly put out the fire and got about 40 chickens inside the garage...
News 12

Old Bridge middle school to reopen after gas line leaks

Carl Sandburg Middle School in Old Bridge will reopen Tuesday after being closed for 10 days, according to school officials. On Jan. 6, several gas lines on school property had leaks caused by a surge of natural gas in the system following a power outage. While the district worked to find a solution, students had to turn to remote learning.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Police: Man stabbed multiple times outside church in Mount Hope

A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation outside a church in Mount Hope on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on 165 East Tremont Ave. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was left with wounds on the left side of his forehead and left cheek. He was taken to St. Barnabas in the Bronx and is expected to be OK, according to authorities.
MOUNT HOPE, NY

