A damp start to the week as clouds are building and scattered showers are going to be working into Ohio this afternoon. Moisture looks relatively light, but we expect coverage to be at 80% or better this afternoon and overnight tonight. Rain totals look to be .1″-.5″ and action starts first in western Ohio later this afternoon, before spreading over the rest of the state through tomorrow morning. Clouds hold for the rest of tomorrow, but we may see some breaks happen mid to late afternoon.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO