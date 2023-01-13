UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency will officially open a new food cupboard in Utica on Tuesday. “Our mission here is building bridges to better healthcare by providing primary health services to individuals of all ages throughout the Mohawk Valley. Our staff does that by ensuring that patient needs come first. Sometimes that means providing food to patients who come to the Center hungry. We’re now able to offer limited food resources to patients in need until they are able to access food and groceries on their own from other sources." COO at UFHC, Rich Williams said.

UTICA, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO