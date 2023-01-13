Read full article on original website
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County Increases Tax Exemption Eligibility for Low Income Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities
Picente Raises 50% Property Tax Exemption Income Limit by $11,000. An $11,000 increase to Oneida County’s 50% property tax exemption income limit for seniors and individuals with disabilities proposed by County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. was approved by the Board of Legislators this week. “Our most vulnerable populations...
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Proposed Taco Bell, Dunkin’ applications refered to planning board
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS — On Jan. 10, the Village of Manlius Board of Trustees was updated on the proposed Taco Bell project at the former fire station site off Stickley Drive behind Chase Bank and in front of the Manlius recreation building. The developer, Hospitality Restaurant Group, has submitted...
WKTV
Harts Hill Inn luncheon honors Martin Luther King Jr.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A luncheon took place at Harts Hill Inn, located in Whitesboro, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event was The Mohawk Valley Frontiers 29th annual event and celebrated Dr. King's spirit of community, unity and leadership. The Frontiers, are a dedicated civic service organization...
WKTV
Food cupboard opening inside health center on Noyes Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency will officially open a new food cupboard in Utica on Tuesday. “Our mission here is building bridges to better healthcare by providing primary health services to individuals of all ages throughout the Mohawk Valley. Our staff does that by ensuring that patient needs come first. Sometimes that means providing food to patients who come to the Center hungry. We’re now able to offer limited food resources to patients in need until they are able to access food and groceries on their own from other sources." COO at UFHC, Rich Williams said.
Should The Southern Tier Of New York Have It’s Own Special Holiday?
Our country celebrates many holidays including those in honor of important persons who made significant contributions including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Some states and even municipalities even have their own additional holidays. For example, Utah celebrates PIoneer Day every July 24th, on June 16th,...
WKTV
Utica Zoo encourages community to share memories of Polly the cockatoo
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is encouraging community members to share their memories of Polly the cockatoo, who passed away earlier this month after 53 years at the zoo. The Zoo created a page on its website sharing Polly’s history, stories from staff members, photos, videos and letters from students who remember Polly visiting their school.
WKTV
WATCH: Eugene Romano's funeral service at Our Lady of Lourdes
UTICA, N.Y. – Calling hours for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, F. Eugene "Gene" Romano, were held Monday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The funeral Mass started at 1 p.m. and was streamed live online here. Romano died Jan. 7 at the age of 94. He founded Pacemaker...
WKTV
Packy's Pub returns under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY - Packy's Pub, a staple in the local community since 1985 has some new owners. To celebrate, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday. There was plenty of free appetizers and door prizes, along with a cash bar.
WKTV
Ilion Little Theatre holding auditions for 'Almost Maine'
Ilion, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre will be holding auditions for their production of 'Almost Maine' this month. Actors can prepare a 30-60 second monologue of their choice and can read cold from the script. Those who want to sing should prepare 30 seconds of acapella. It is also encouraged if auditioning, to familiarize yourself with the show.
WKTV
Volunteers continue Patrick Johnson's work in Utica
Grieving but determined: Volunteers carry on Patrick Johnson's work in Utica. Rebuilding the Village, on James Street in Utica, does just that....offering kids, fractured by street life, a place to become whole and strong again. And set on a better path.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
WKTV
Utica center to be renamed for Patrick Johnson
UTICA, N.Y. -- Next week, a change in Utica's Cornhill will honor a man who devoted his life to setting kids on a positive path, away from destructive street life. On Wednesday, Rebuilding the Village, on James Street, which offers a place where kids can learn life skills and find a place of refuge from the streets, will be renamed for the man who started the program, and devoted his life to its mission. Those who benefitted first hand from Patrick Johnson's tireless community advocacy say this is very well deserved.
Endicott man charged for fighting girlfriend’s kid
On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.
WKTV
Vernon man charged following domestic dispute
VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
WKTV
Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director. The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
Utica man arrested for assaulting Applebee’s staff with knife
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica man was arrested after assaulting staff with a knife at the Applebee’s on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Saturday, January 14. New Hartford Police Officers responded at 6:42 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a fight involving a knife and a handgun and took 28-year-old Esteban F. […]
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday in Northern Oneida & Herkimer Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the day on Tuesday for the northern portion of Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light...
