ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WKTV

Harts Hill Inn luncheon honors Martin Luther King Jr.

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A luncheon took place at Harts Hill Inn, located in Whitesboro, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event was The Mohawk Valley Frontiers 29th annual event and celebrated Dr. King's spirit of community, unity and leadership. The Frontiers, are a dedicated civic service organization...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Food cupboard opening inside health center on Noyes Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency will officially open a new food cupboard in Utica on Tuesday. “Our mission here is building bridges to better healthcare by providing primary health services to individuals of all ages throughout the Mohawk Valley. Our staff does that by ensuring that patient needs come first. Sometimes that means providing food to patients who come to the Center hungry. We’re now able to offer limited food resources to patients in need until they are able to access food and groceries on their own from other sources." COO at UFHC, Rich Williams said.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Zoo encourages community to share memories of Polly the cockatoo

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is encouraging community members to share their memories of Polly the cockatoo, who passed away earlier this month after 53 years at the zoo. The Zoo created a page on its website sharing Polly’s history, stories from staff members, photos, videos and letters from students who remember Polly visiting their school.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

WATCH: Eugene Romano's funeral service at Our Lady of Lourdes

UTICA, N.Y. – Calling hours for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, F. Eugene "Gene" Romano, were held Monday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The funeral Mass started at 1 p.m. and was streamed live online here. Romano died Jan. 7 at the age of 94. He founded Pacemaker...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Packy's Pub returns under new ownership

WASHINGTON MILLS, NY - Packy's Pub, a staple in the local community since 1985 has some new owners. To celebrate, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday. There was plenty of free appetizers and door prizes, along with a cash bar.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Ilion Little Theatre holding auditions for 'Almost Maine'

Ilion, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre will be holding auditions for their production of 'Almost Maine' this month. Actors can prepare a 30-60 second monologue of their choice and can read cold from the script. Those who want to sing should prepare 30 seconds of acapella. It is also encouraged if auditioning, to familiarize yourself with the show.
ILION, NY
WKTV

Volunteers continue Patrick Johnson's work in Utica

Grieving but determined: Volunteers carry on Patrick Johnson's work in Utica. Rebuilding the Village, on James Street in Utica, does just that....offering kids, fractured by street life, a place to become whole and strong again. And set on a better path.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge

FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica center to be renamed for Patrick Johnson

UTICA, N.Y. -- Next week, a change in Utica's Cornhill will honor a man who devoted his life to setting kids on a positive path, away from destructive street life. On Wednesday, Rebuilding the Village, on James Street, which offers a place where kids can learn life skills and find a place of refuge from the streets, will be renamed for the man who started the program, and devoted his life to its mission. Those who benefitted first hand from Patrick Johnson's tireless community advocacy say this is very well deserved.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Vernon man charged following domestic dispute

VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
VERNON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director

UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director. The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy