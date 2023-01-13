Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Related
WJFW-TV
Utah 126, Minnesota 125
UTAH (126) Beasley 4-10 1-2 10, Vanderbilt 4-5 7-8 15, Kessler 9-13 2-4 20, Clarkson 6-17 5-6 21, Conley 5-8 1-1 14, Gay 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-8 2-2 17, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Sexton 7-10 5-5 19. Totals 45-85 23-28 126. MINNESOTA (125) Anderson 6-12...
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102
CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 6-11 7-8 19, Okoro 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 8-10 3-3 19, Garland 6-11 2-2 15, Mitchell 5-16 2-4 14, Osman 2-4 2-2 6, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 2-7 0-0 6, LeVert 4-8 4-4 12, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-76 20-23 102. MINNESOTA (110) Anderson 2-2...
WJFW-TV
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Colorado231—6 First Period_1, Colorado, Lehkonen 12 (Makar, Toews), 5:12. 2, Colorado, Makar 12 (Nichushkin, MacKinnon), 18:04 (pp). Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Perron (Delay of Game), 5:12; O'Connor, COL (Hooking), 11:13; Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 13:26; Detroit bench, served by Perron (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:25. Second Period_3, Colorado,...
WJFW-TV
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
WJFW-TV
Columbus 4, Detroit 3
Detroit003—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Laine 10 (Roslovic, Gaudreau), 12:47. 2, Columbus, Gavrikov 3 (Johnson, Bemstrom), 13:54. 3, Columbus, Laine 11 (Roslovic, Blankenburg), 15:30. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 10:01. Second Period_4, Columbus, Laine 12 (Boqvist, Gaudreau), 1:32. Penalties_Kuraly, CBJ (High Sticking), 1:53; Kubalik, DET (High Sticking), 5:54. Third Period_5, Detroit, Maatta...
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 104
NEW YORK (117) Barrett 4-10 4-8 13, Randle 15-24 8-8 42, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-17 7-8 27, Grimes 3-9 3-4 11, Toppin 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117. DETROIT (104) Bey 6-14 4-4 21, Livers...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
INDIANA (119) Mathurin 3-8 6-6 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 11-17 3-3 30, Hield 6-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Brissett 2-2 0-0 5, Duarte 2-5 0-0 6, McConnell 11-16 3-3 29. Totals 43-84 14-15 119. MILWAUKEE (132) Connaughton 3-7...
WJFW-TV
Miami 111, Milwaukee 95
MILWAUKEE (95) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 14, Portis 4-10 6-6 15, Lopez 5-10 0-0 13, Allen 4-9 1-2 12, Holiday 5-14 1-4 12, Beauchamp 0-4 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 2-4 0-0 5, Ingles 2-5 0-0 5, Carter 4-9 0-0 10, Green 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 34-84 8-12 95.
WJFW-TV
Detroit 87, Robert Morris 75
ROBERT MORRIS (8-11) Spear 7-14 0-0 15, Walker 3-6 4-4 10, Cheeks 7-12 4-5 22, Corbin 3-9 2-2 11, Last 2-5 1-2 5, Green 2-8 4-4 9, Ford 0-1 1-2 1, Wainwright 1-1 0-0 2, Mayers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 16-19 75. DETROIT (7-12) Liddell 3-8 9-10 15, Davis...
WJFW-TV
No. 6 Indiana 93, Wisconsin 56
WISCONSIN (6-12) Williams 4-10 2-3 10, LaBarbera 4-11 0-0 9, Pospisilova 3-10 0-0 6, Schramek 5-11 2-2 13, Wilke 2-10 2-2 7, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-3 0-0 0, Krahn 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-3 2-2 5, Leuzinger 2-3 0-0 4, Vanderpool 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 8-9 56.
WJFW-TV
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
WJFW-TV
Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT
WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78. MILWAUKEE (12-6) Miszkiewicz 1-2 0-0 2, Rand...
Comments / 0