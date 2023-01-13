ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Utah 126, Minnesota 125

UTAH (126) Beasley 4-10 1-2 10, Vanderbilt 4-5 7-8 15, Kessler 9-13 2-4 20, Clarkson 6-17 5-6 21, Conley 5-8 1-1 14, Gay 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-8 2-2 17, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Sexton 7-10 5-5 19. Totals 45-85 23-28 126. MINNESOTA (125) Anderson 6-12...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102

CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 6-11 7-8 19, Okoro 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 8-10 3-3 19, Garland 6-11 2-2 15, Mitchell 5-16 2-4 14, Osman 2-4 2-2 6, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 2-7 0-0 6, LeVert 4-8 4-4 12, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-76 20-23 102. MINNESOTA (110) Anderson 2-2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Colorado231—6 First Period_1, Colorado, Lehkonen 12 (Makar, Toews), 5:12. 2, Colorado, Makar 12 (Nichushkin, MacKinnon), 18:04 (pp). Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Perron (Delay of Game), 5:12; O'Connor, COL (Hooking), 11:13; Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 13:26; Detroit bench, served by Perron (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:25. Second Period_3, Colorado,...
BOULDER, CO
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE
Columbus 4, Detroit 3

Detroit003—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Laine 10 (Roslovic, Gaudreau), 12:47. 2, Columbus, Gavrikov 3 (Johnson, Bemstrom), 13:54. 3, Columbus, Laine 11 (Roslovic, Blankenburg), 15:30. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 10:01. Second Period_4, Columbus, Laine 12 (Boqvist, Gaudreau), 1:32. Penalties_Kuraly, CBJ (High Sticking), 1:53; Kubalik, DET (High Sticking), 5:54. Third Period_5, Detroit, Maatta...
DETROIT, MI
N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 104

NEW YORK (117) Barrett 4-10 4-8 13, Randle 15-24 8-8 42, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-17 7-8 27, Grimes 3-9 3-4 11, Toppin 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117. DETROIT (104) Bey 6-14 4-4 21, Livers...
DETROIT, MI
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119

INDIANA (119) Mathurin 3-8 6-6 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 11-17 3-3 30, Hield 6-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Brissett 2-2 0-0 5, Duarte 2-5 0-0 6, McConnell 11-16 3-3 29. Totals 43-84 14-15 119. MILWAUKEE (132) Connaughton 3-7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Miami 111, Milwaukee 95

MILWAUKEE (95) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 14, Portis 4-10 6-6 15, Lopez 5-10 0-0 13, Allen 4-9 1-2 12, Holiday 5-14 1-4 12, Beauchamp 0-4 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 2-4 0-0 5, Ingles 2-5 0-0 5, Carter 4-9 0-0 10, Green 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 34-84 8-12 95.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Detroit 87, Robert Morris 75

ROBERT MORRIS (8-11) Spear 7-14 0-0 15, Walker 3-6 4-4 10, Cheeks 7-12 4-5 22, Corbin 3-9 2-2 11, Last 2-5 1-2 5, Green 2-8 4-4 9, Ford 0-1 1-2 1, Wainwright 1-1 0-0 2, Mayers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 16-19 75. DETROIT (7-12) Liddell 3-8 9-10 15, Davis...
DETROIT, MI
No. 6 Indiana 93, Wisconsin 56

WISCONSIN (6-12) Williams 4-10 2-3 10, LaBarbera 4-11 0-0 9, Pospisilova 3-10 0-0 6, Schramek 5-11 2-2 13, Wilke 2-10 2-2 7, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-3 0-0 0, Krahn 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-3 2-2 5, Leuzinger 2-3 0-0 4, Vanderpool 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 8-9 56.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NFL Playoff Glance

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
KANSAS STATE
Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT

WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78. MILWAUKEE (12-6) Miszkiewicz 1-2 0-0 2, Rand...
MILWAUKEE, WI

