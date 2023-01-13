Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
alabamanews.net
NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia
National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
Love, prayers and support to devastated Alabama tornado victims
This is an opinion tribute. Our love, prayers and support go out to all the families devastated by the deadly storms that ripped through Alabama’s mid-section last Thursday night. The storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path of destruction through the downtown area. Several people were...
WSFA
Ways you can help the victims of Jan. 12′s deadly tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA RELIEF DRIVE. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation...
alabamanews.net
As Tornado Hit Autauga County, Survivors Hid in Tubs, Shipping Container
An engine mechanic in Autauga County took refuge in a shipping container as Thursday’s tornado destroyed his shop and killed two of his neighbors. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors are emerging as residents comb through the damage from the storm that killed seven people in Autauga County.
wbrc.com
FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
WSFA
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
WSFA
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be missing Grove Hill man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith tells WKRG News 5 a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 5 is most likely that of a missing Grove Hill man who was reported […]
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
selmasun.com
Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported
Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries, some of which Perkins described as "significant." The Selma City Council met Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a...
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
Multiple agencies work to bring relief to Selma after deadly tornados wreak havoc
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies across the state are working to bring relief to the many Alabamians who were impacted by Thursday’s deadly storms and tornados. The aftermath in Selma is devastating with some rescue crews calling the damage the worst they’ve ever seen. They say it will be a long road to recovery. […]
WSFA
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
alabamanews.net
RAW VIDEO: See Tornado in Selma, Autauga County
WAKA 8 has raw video of the tornado as it approached and moved through Selma, then later as it passed through Autauga County. The first two views are from Selma, including from the Selma Walmart Supercenter. The final view is from Poseys Crossroads in Autauga County. Stay with WAKA 8...
allongeorgia.com
Samaritan’s Purse Brings Help to Families in Need After Destructive Tornadoes Strike the Southeast
Friday, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.
Hale County EMA assessing damage after 2 tornadoes
Recovery efforts are underway in Hale County. EMA officials tell CBS 42 two tornadoes touched down in two cities Thursday.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SEVERE WX: TORNADO CAUGHT ON CAM NEAR FARM
