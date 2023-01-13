ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia

National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
Ways you can help the victims of Jan. 12′s deadly tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA RELIEF DRIVE. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation...
FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported

Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries, some of which Perkins described as "significant." The Selma City Council met Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a...
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
RAW VIDEO: See Tornado in Selma, Autauga County

WAKA 8 has raw video of the tornado as it approached and moved through Selma, then later as it passed through Autauga County. The first two views are from Selma, including from the Selma Walmart Supercenter. The final view is from Poseys Crossroads in Autauga County. Stay with WAKA 8...
Samaritan’s Purse Brings Help to Families in Need After Destructive Tornadoes Strike the Southeast

Friday, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.
