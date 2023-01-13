ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt

The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next

After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out. After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday...
Benzinga

Gaming Token Rallies 96% In A Week, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Gains

Aptos APT/USD is up 96% in the last seven days, leading the crypto market gains on Monday, recorded at 12 am EST. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST) What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD is up 22.73%. Ethereum ETH/USD gained 19.97% and Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 15% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $156M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $156,770,472 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xb8001c3ec9aa1985f6c747e25c28324e4a361ec1. $156 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe45f2e61c081c9d00e64e4da3d1ce97b14cf8765. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga

3,955 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Sunday a total of 3,955.22 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,171,292, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,560.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga

How to Buy Fight Out Crypto Token - Easy Guide for Beginners

--News Direct-- Fight Out is an emerging cryptocurrency project that is currently in its presale phase. The project is revolutionizing the move-to-earn concept to incorporate all forms of exercise and workout routines - whether that's running, boxing, weight lifting, or cycling. In this guide we explain how to buy Fight...
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Improves Further After US Stocks Notch Weekly Gains

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher on Friday following the release of earnings from big banks. The S&P and Nasdaq both recorded their second straight positive week, with the tech-laden Nasdaq climbing around 4.8% during the week.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Cipher Mining CIFR stock increased by 14.4% to $1.27 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $314.3 million. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock rose 10.84% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.2K shares, which is 4.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy