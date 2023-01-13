Read full article on original website
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt
The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next
After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out. After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday...
Gaming Token Rallies 96% In A Week, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Gains
Aptos APT/USD is up 96% in the last seven days, leading the crypto market gains on Monday, recorded at 12 am EST. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST) What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD is up 22.73%. Ethereum ETH/USD gained 19.97% and Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 15% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $156M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $156,770,472 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xb8001c3ec9aa1985f6c747e25c28324e4a361ec1. $156 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe45f2e61c081c9d00e64e4da3d1ce97b14cf8765. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga
3,955 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 3,955.22 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,171,292, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,560.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
How to Buy Fight Out Crypto Token - Easy Guide for Beginners
--News Direct-- Fight Out is an emerging cryptocurrency project that is currently in its presale phase. The project is revolutionizing the move-to-earn concept to incorporate all forms of exercise and workout routines - whether that's running, boxing, weight lifting, or cycling. In this guide we explain how to buy Fight...
Canadian Asset Manager Brookfield Eye Divesting Tech Outsource Company Everise For $1B
Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM weighed selling technology outsourcing firm Everise for $1 billion as potential buyers flock in. Canadian asset manager Brookfield spoke with financial advisers as it prepared a possible business sale, Bloomberg reports. Other firms in the industry and investment funds expressed preliminary interest in acquiring Everise.
AI Tokens Surpass Bitcoin, Ethereum In Gains As Microsoft's ChatGPT Deal Speculations Rise
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens are on the rise following reports that Microsoft might be investing $10 billion into ChatGPT parent OpenAI. What Happened: According to CoinGecko, Image Generation AI IMGNAI/USD, a token linked to an anime-based AI image generator was up 364%, in the last seven days, trading at $0.00446169 at the time of writing.
Crypto.Com Token Outshines Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains To Hit 2-Month High As Weekly Volume Surges 1,100%
Cronos CRO/USD, the native currency of Crypto.com is up 7% in the last 24 hours, hitting $0.08, its highest since November 2022, outperforming gains in other assets, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Data from LunarCrush reveals that CRO’s trading volume is up 180% since Sunday, reaching $129...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might 'Seek A Sweep' Of $21,600 Mark
Major coins remained buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.5% to $989.5 billion at 7:48 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Loopring (LRC) +5.1% $0.30. Quant (QNT) +5.5% $138.73. Frax Share (FXS) +6.9% $8.93. Why...
Investor Optimism Improves Further After US Stocks Notch Weekly Gains
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher on Friday following the release of earnings from big banks. The S&P and Nasdaq both recorded their second straight positive week, with the tech-laden Nasdaq climbing around 4.8% during the week.
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Twitter, Google-Backed Indian Social Media Startup Cuts 20% Workforce Amid Pressure From Investors To Reduce Costs
Indian social media startup ShareChat said on Monday that it laid off around 20% of its staff. What Happened: The short video-sharing platform backed by Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google said it was facing increasing pressure from investors to reduce costs. : It's Not Just Facebook, Twitter — Indian Tech...
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Cipher Mining CIFR stock increased by 14.4% to $1.27 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $314.3 million. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock rose 10.84% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.2K shares, which is 4.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
