ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Billionaire ex-premier, former general vie for Czech presidency

By Peter Laca - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

The Czech Republic is holding an election for the successor of a divisive president who has challenged the European Union’s values.

The central European nation of more than 10 million is choosing its fourth head of state since the fall of Communism over three decades ago. The winner will take over from Milos Zeman, who stood out among European leaders as a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin until the latter invaded Ukraine and a promoter of closer ties with China.

None of the leading candidates for the mostly ceremonial position is likely to receive more than half of the votes in the first round of balloting, which take place on Friday and Saturday.

Two of the top three candidates — billionaire ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis, retired General Petr Pavel and former university President Danuse Nerudova — will most likely advance to the run-off two weeks later.

The vote is a chance for Babis, a chemicals, agriculture and media magnate who leads the strongest opposition party, to return to a top post following his defeat in the 2021 parliamentary elections. He is pledging to become a counterbalance to the government that he says isn’t doing enough to help people and businesses cope with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

As Zeman’s long-time ally, Babis rose to power by deriding traditional politicians as corrupt and incompetent and later clashed with the E.U. over conflict-of-interest accusations regarding his companies. He embraced an anti-immigration agenda and forged close ties with Hungarian nationalist leader Viktor Orban, while also touting friendly relations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

If he were to become president, he may not be as pro-Russian and pro-Chinese as Zeman has been for most of his time in office. But his past dealings and controversies, as well as his friendship with Orban, could weigh on his perceptions abroad. That wouldn’t be the case with Nerudova or Pavel, who formerly chaired the NATO Military Committee and led the Czech military, said Lubomir Kopecek, a political scientist at Masaryk University in Brno.

“Babis would definitely keep questioning the degree of Czech support for Ukraine,” Kopecek said. “Foreign policy is set by the government, but Babis could muddle its perceptions abroad with contrarian rhetoric, targeted at his voters at home.”

The president has limited powers, with key executive authority held by the government in a parliamentary system. But the head of state has a say in the creation of the cabinet, leads the military, picks central bankers and appoints judges. Zeman has repeatedly bent constitutional conventions to carve out more powers for himself.

Pavel and Nerudova, who is seeking to become the first female Czech president, have been endorsed by the ruling parties and promised a less confrontational stance toward the government.

Both target similar voter groups by promoting LGBTQ rights, including same-sex marriage and child adoption by gay couples. They also advocate adopting the euro, which the Czech political establishment traditionally sees it as disadvantageous for the open, $300 billion economy.

With the Czech Republic one of the most active supporters of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression, the war has featured among top campaign themes.

Pavel and Nerudova, the former head of Mendel University in Brno, both back continued support for Ukraine as well as unequivocal pro-Western foreign policy.

Babis said last month that “helping Ukraine is all right, but now it’s time to help our people.”

-------

(Bloomberg News writers Deana Kjuka and Krystof Chamonikolas contributed to this report.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Ukraine first lady headlines first big day at Davos meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady will give a rare international address as the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the snowy Swiss town of Davos gets into full swing on Tuesday, part of a push by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government to acquire more foreign weapons to defend against Russia’s invasion. Security teams fanned out and snowplows cleared streets as Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and hundreds of government officials, corporate titans, academics and activists from around the world descended on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things. Sessions will take up issues as diverse as the future of fertilizers, the role of sports in society, the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and much more. Nearly 600 CEOs and more than...
Leader Telegram

A loving dad and his injured son pay war's costs in Ukraine

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei, 64, never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son's brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity. “I’ve been constantly with him in the last five months, beside him, beside him, beside him," says Serhii, a retired former soldier himself. "I’m not going anywhere. …...
Leader Telegram

Myanmar shadow government raises $100 million to oppose junta

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government said it has raised more than $100 million to fund its democracy effort and topple the junta. About 45% of the funds are from the sales of so-called Spring Revolution Special Treasury Bonds, according to Tin Tun Naing, shadow minister for planning, finance and investment. The debt doesn’t pay interest and the capital will be repaid only when the democracy effort is successful. Funds were...
Leader Telegram

Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to 35

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75 people were wounded and 35 others were still missing after Saturday's strike. About 1,700 people lived in the multi-story building, with...
Leader Telegram

Ukrainian civilians vanish and languish in Russian-run jails

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Alina Kapatsyna often dreams about getting a phone call from her mother. In those visions, her mother tells her that she’s coming home. Men in military uniforms took 45-year-old Vita Hannych away from her house in eastern Ukraine in April. She never returned. Her family later learned that Hannych, who has long suffered from seizures because of a brain cyst, is in custody in the Russian-occupied...
Leader Telegram

Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender bill, angering nationalists

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blocked transgender rights legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament, setting up a major constitutional row and fanning nationalist sentiment in Scotland. Sunak’s administration said on Monday that the Scottish legislation — which makes it easier for transgender people to self-declare as a different gender from the one they were assigned at birth — would have an “adverse impact” on Great Britain-wide equalities legislation. “I have...
Leader Telegram

German Defense Minister Lambrecht quits in blow to Scholz

BERLIN — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said she will step down following a series of missteps and days of speculation over her future, a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government as it weighs crucial decisions on arming Ukraine. In a brief statement published Monday by her ministry, Lambrecht said she asked Scholz to relieve her of her cabinet post, blaming intense media reporting as an unacceptable distraction. Scholz said he had “great respect” for the decision, thanked Lambrecht for her service and promised to...
Leader Telegram

John Kerry tells AP he backs UAE oil chief overseeing COP28

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry backs the United Arab Emirates' decision to appoint the CEO of a state-run oil company to preside over the upcoming U.N. climate negotiations in Dubai, citing his work on renewable energy projects. In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press, the former U.S. secretary of state acknowledged that the Emirates and other countries relying on fossil fuels to fund their state coffers face finding “some balance” ahead. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at Melbourne Park. But Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago. ...
Leader Telegram

South Africa government faces legal threat over crippling blackouts

Opposition politicians and South Africa’s biggest labor union say they’re readying a lawsuit against the head of the state-owned power company and a government official that oversees it as blackouts cripple the nation. The co-called demand letter, which pledges a lawsuit if the government doesn’t take certain steps in the coming days, further ratchets up pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa. The crisis already prompted him to cancel a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos to hold meetings at home with business and labor...
Leader Telegram

US drug trial opens for Mexico ex-security head

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The man who was once Mexico's top security official and in charge of fighting the drug cartels goes on trial Tuesday on charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for helping the powerful Sinaloa Cartel move drugs and its members avoid capture. Genaro García Luna was best known as the mumbling, tough-looking former security secretary under ex-President Felipe Calderón who spearheaded the bloody war on cartels between 2006 and 2012. ...
Leader Telegram

Yemen rebels, Saudis in back-channel talks to maintain truce

CAIRO (AP) — Amid Yemen’s longest-ever pause in fighting — more than nine months — Saudi Arabia and its rival, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, have revived back-channel talks, hoping to strengthen the informal cease-fire and lay out a path for a negotiated end to the long civil war, according to Yemeni, Saudi and U.N. officials. The quiet is fragile, with no formal cease-fire in place since a U.N.-brokered truce ended in October. It has been shaken by Houthi attacks on oil facilities and fiery rhetoric...
Leader Telegram

China announces first population decline in recent years

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced its first overall population decline in recent years amid an aging society and plunging birthrate. The National Bureau of Statistics reported the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than over the previous year. It counts only the population of mainland China while excluding Hong Kong, Macao and self-governing Taiwan as well as foreign residents. That left a total of 1.411.75...
Leader Telegram

China’s population starts shrinking, first drop since 1960s

China’s population started shrinking in 2022 for the first time in six decades, a milestone for the world’s second-largest economy, which is facing an increasingly serious demographic crisis. China had 1.41 billion people at the end of last year, 850,000 fewer than the end of 2021, according to data released by the National Statistics Bureau on Tuesday. That marks the first drop since 1961, the final year of the Great Famine under former leader Mao Zedong. ...
Leader Telegram

Asian shares slip as China says economy slowed further

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after China reported its economy expanded at a 3% pace last year, less than half 2021′s rate. Tokyo advanced while most other regional markets declined. Investors are watching to see if Japan’s central bank will alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at minus 0.1% when it wraps up a policy meeting on Wednesday. U.S. futures fell after...
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EST

Nepal mourns after deadly plane crash kills at least 66 POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday as rescue workers resumed the search for six missing people a day after a plane to a tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 66 of the 72 people aboard in the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Authorities revised the death toll from Sunday’s 68 after a recount early Monday...
ALABAMA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy