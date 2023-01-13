Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, January 16, 2023: Albemarle man camp
Regular readers know that we spent the first six years of life growing up at the Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant off Arkansas 19 South. The company maintained a couple of dozen houses between the highway and the company’s fence line so that it would have a ready group of operators on site. Our former Arkla friends often laugh with us at the thought of modern-day OSHA freaking out about the prospects of dozens of families living so close to a natural gas compression facility. We thought of this when we read recently about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to create a new workers camp. No, not for its Magnolia expansion, but for nearly 850 workers in Southwestern Australia – specifically in Australind about two hours south of Perth. The Australian Broadcasting Company says that since there’s nowhere to live near the company’s hard-rock lithium mine near Australind, it will build 200 “villas” that will include a swimming pool, commercial kitchen and a gym. A similar proposal for 500 workers in the nearby community for Billingup has met with opposition.
magnoliareporter.com
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
magnoliareporter.com
Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
magnoliareporter.com
North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in five-county area
New COVID-19 cases were down in four of South Arkansas' counties in Monday, and remained the same in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659. Total Active Cases: 58. Down...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County's COVID cases drop to 76
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Ouachita County on Saturday, but fell slightly or remained steady in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Damaging winds possible with Wednesday storm
Severe weather is possible in South Arkansas on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said all modes of severe weather will be possible, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Rain returns to the region this weekend and could result in another heavy rain scenario. By Wednesday, a trough...
magnoliareporter.com
Southeastern Oklahoma ends seven-game SAU streak
Gregory Hammond Jr. logged a hefty double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds for Southern Arkansas, but visiting Southeastern Oklahoma earned a 79-68 win Saturday. Southern Arkansas cut a 24-point deficit midway through the first half down to five points at the intermission. Southeastern Oklahoma shot 50% from the floor and used 24 makes from the charity stripe for the Great American Conference win.
Comments / 0