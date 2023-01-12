ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms'

By Suzy Exposito
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzWgq_0kD8xgV800

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54. Presley had suffered cardiac arrest this morning at a home near Calabasas, where she was revived by CPR. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Presley is survived by her three daughters: actor Riley Keough , Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood. She is also survived by her mother Priscilla, with whom she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for actor in a drama motion picture for his portrayal of Priscilla's father in the Baz Luhrmann biopic, "Elvis," and he thanked the Presley family during his speech: "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Mia Farrow, Leah Remini and the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan were among the stars who shared their condolences on social media:

Singer-songwriter Leann Rimes expressed her sympathy on Twitter, with reference to the death of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020. "Too much grief in just a couple of years," she said.

"I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," said actor Leah Remini. In 2014, Presley followed in Remini's footsteps and left the Church of Scientology. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think," added Remini. "May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

Los Angeles Times

