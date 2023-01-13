Save Our Staley Committee holds meeting to raise concerns about hypothetical rock quarry

STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people came out to raise concerns on Thursday night about a project that might not happen.

The Save Our Staley Committee held its first meeting to get ahead of a company, which could buy several acres of land to build a rock quarry.

“This does not affect one household,” said Laura Anagnostopoulos, who’s on the committee. “This affects all the surrounding households.”

Driving through Staley, it’s hard to miss the dozens of signs lining the sides of the roads with the message “no quarry here.”

“We’re not really interested in it being here,” said Bill Scotton, who lives in the area. “It’s not good for us.”

On Thursday night, more than 75 people came to the Staley Fire Department for the first committee meeting. The goal was to get the community together to stop a hypothetical rock quarry.

No company has come forward or applied for re-zoning permits, but several people tell FOX8 they’ve heard rumors this is being considered.

“We would much rather act sooner than later,” Anagnostopoulos said.

At the meeting, committee members discussed fundraising efforts. They’ve raised about $1,000 selling signs, stickers, koozies and baked goods. They’re hoping to raise at least $50,000 to cover costs of lawyers and experts they might need to hire to fight the potential quarry.

People in the community are worried about how a quarry would affect the beauty of Staley.

“I spent my whole life, and I hate to see the farmland changed,” Jimmy Langley said.

More importantly, they worry this will pollute their water supply.

“It’s not going to be good for the well water, and I have chicken houses and wells for cattle, and I just don’t think it will be good for the community at all,” Scotton said.

FOX8 reached out to the Randolph County manager, who said the county’s planning department has no knowledge of this project.

“We’ve not received any applications … If we did, the public certainly will be notified, and they’ll be part of the public hearing and the review process,” Hal Johnson said.

Johnson does confirm he has heard the property owner might be looking at other uses of the land, but no final decision has been made.

Until that time, these community members will continue rallying behind their cause to protect their hometown.

“Those two are the ones deciding what the quality of life for the residents who are still living here will be,” Anagnostopoulos said.

The community group plans to meet again here at the fire department on Feb. 9. They’re planning a fundraising dinner for Feb. 18 with a silent auction and door prizes.

