Henderson County, KY

lakercountry.com

Smith named secretary of KY Junior Cattleman’s Association

Russell County High School student Bryanna Smith was recently named secretary of the Kentucky Junior Cattleman’s Association. Smith will serve in the position for the 2023-2024 year. Smith also serves as the local FFA Treasurer and is vice president for the Lake Cumberland Region FFA chapter.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Tri-State events set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There are several events planned Monday in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Henderson’s Human Rights Commission is holding an event and noon. It’s at Henderson First United Methodist Church. Officials say the theme is “Our Youth of Today and Leaders of...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Sturgis making changes to utility policies

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Sturgis residents, changes are coming to your utilities. The City of Sturgis says beginning February 1, their cutoff policy is changing. They say if you are a month behind your services will be disconnected on the day that is listed on the delinquent notice that you received.
STURGIS, KY
14news.com

UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the University of Evansville invited a panel of local leaders to speak to the public about their vision and plans for the future of the city. Reverend J.C. Campbell hosted UE’s MLK day discussion panel, and he says they wanted it to be an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
fox56news.com

Kentucky government bans TikTok

Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Stens Corporation leaving Jasper

Jasper, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 70 jobs are leaving Jasper. A spokesperson tells us The Stens Corporation will no longer have a Jasper location. Arrowhead Engineering announced Monday they are opening a new warehouse in Portland, Tennessee, that will create 400 jobs in July. Officials say the Jasper location is...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New face joins race for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague

Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE

