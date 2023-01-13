Read full article on original website
Related
UK offering online, in-person workshops to help Kentucky teachers expand Holocaust education
Teachers across the Commonwealth have the opportunity to enhance K-12 Holocaust education through a University of Kentucky-led training initiative. Educators can register for online and in-person Holocaust education workshops, offered from late January through early June of 2023. Funded by a grant from the Jewish Heritage Fund (JHF), the UK-JHF...
Kentucky event criticized over guest speaker
Concerns have been raised over a Republican event that is set to take place at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
lakercountry.com
Smith named secretary of KY Junior Cattleman’s Association
Russell County High School student Bryanna Smith was recently named secretary of the Kentucky Junior Cattleman’s Association. Smith will serve in the position for the 2023-2024 year. Smith also serves as the local FFA Treasurer and is vice president for the Lake Cumberland Region FFA chapter.
14news.com
Tri-State events set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There are several events planned Monday in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Henderson’s Human Rights Commission is holding an event and noon. It’s at Henderson First United Methodist Church. Officials say the theme is “Our Youth of Today and Leaders of...
Booker lands job in Kentucky governor’s administration
Booker, a Democrat from Louisville, will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement, the governor's office announced Friday.
WTVF
Beshear ranks most popular Democratic Governor in U.S., new data shows
(LEX 18) — For the second year in a row, a research firm says that Andy Beshear is the most popular Democratic Governor in America. The new data from the Morning Consult says that 60% of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's performance, while 46% of Republicans are in favor of his work so far.
14news.com
Sturgis making changes to utility policies
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Sturgis residents, changes are coming to your utilities. The City of Sturgis says beginning February 1, their cutoff policy is changing. They say if you are a month behind your services will be disconnected on the day that is listed on the delinquent notice that you received.
14news.com
UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the University of Evansville invited a panel of local leaders to speak to the public about their vision and plans for the future of the city. Reverend J.C. Campbell hosted UE’s MLK day discussion panel, and he says they wanted it to be an...
Report: Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear ranked as America’s most popular democratic governor
As Gov. Beshear prepares to defend his role in this year's gubernatorial election, reports indicate Kentucky's commander-in-chief is popular among voters.
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
Kentucky State Police open annual raffle of GMA Sierra Denali to benefit Trooper Island Camp
Kentucky State Police have announced the return of their annual raffle to benefit the Trooper Island Camp, as tickets are now available for the top prize of a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD. Coming from Bailey-Gibson Buick GMC in Glasgow, Ky., the KSP says this advanced Denali is cloaked...
fox56news.com
Kentucky government bans TikTok
Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
14news.com
Stens Corporation leaving Jasper
Jasper, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 70 jobs are leaving Jasper. A spokesperson tells us The Stens Corporation will no longer have a Jasper location. Arrowhead Engineering announced Monday they are opening a new warehouse in Portland, Tennessee, that will create 400 jobs in July. Officials say the Jasper location is...
COVID numbers in state bounce up and down but nearly half of counties are at low level
There was a big improvement in the weekly COVID Community Levels map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Friday. The CDC breaks the state down by county based on whether they have a high, medium or low level...
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky
Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague
Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
WBKO
Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
Comments / 0