Savannah, GA

Savannah Affordable Housing Fund gets $1M donation

By Celia Balfour
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City leaders celebrated the biggest ever private donation to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund Thursday.

Members of the Galvan Foundation recognized by city leaders at Thursday’s council meeting for their $1 million donation to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund.

That will go toward the development of 19 city owned properties in the Cuyler-Brownsville community. They hope to add more mixed income housing, increase the number of homes that are owner-occupied and add more rental housing.

They also hope to provide down payment assistance for new home buyers in Savannah.

“We like receiving money, that looks good,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “Our previous donations to the SAHF have been smashed. We are doing big things in making housing affordable to Savannahians.”

Last year, the Galvan Foundation gave $50,000 to support Savannah housing initiatives.

