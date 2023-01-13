Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Roundup: D-B earns road sweep of Jefferson County
DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team was hot from the start on Monday night, getting out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never relinquishing it in a 72-40 thumping of Jefferson County in nonconference action. Three players scored in double figures for the Tribe, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s...
Johnson City Press
ETSU women lose two starters, fall to 0-3 in SoCon
Injuries to two key players and some red-hot shooting by Samford was too much for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team to overcome. The Bulldogs used a 3-point barrage in the third quarter to take a 68-58 Southern Conference victory over ETSU on Saturday at Freedom Hall.
Johnson City Press
Mercer hands Bucs sixth consecutive home loss
East Tennessee State put up the welcome sign again Saturday and another visiting team made itself feel right at home. Mercer, which was winless in its first five Southern Conference games, walked out of Freedom Hall with a 68-55 victory that was every bit as decisive as the final score would indicate.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton puts away Science Hill behind Stephens’ big shot
ELIZABETHTON — In one of the sloppiest games of the season, Elizabethton was able to pull out a non-conference win over Science Hill on Saturday at Treadway Gymnasium 48-43. Senior guard Nate Stephens nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 57.1 seconds left to put the Cyclones up 11 at 47-36 and seal the deal.
Johnson City Press
Andrea Flores talks about Boone success
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
Johnson City Press
Three boys, one girl earn titles for Science Hill at Fandetti-Richardson Brawl
Science Hill had six boys reach the finals and three earn championships in their weight classes at Saturday’s 23rd annual Fandetti-Richardson Brawl. Devon Medina, one of four Science Hill seniors to reach the finals, repeated as 195-pound champion of the home wrestling meet with an exciting sudden victory over Bryce Gadson from Cox Mill (N.C.) High School.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Sullivan East a 79-56 winner over Unaka
BLUFF CITY—Unaka’s Landon Ramsey, with 36 points, and Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher, 31, each went on a scoring spree Saturday inside the Dyer Dome. The Patriots, however, found additional sources of offense to foster their productivity in a 79-56 non-conference basketball win.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City native's work to be shown at Sundance Film Festival
One Johnson City native is experiencing a major “up” in his film career this weekend. Jordan Hamilton, who was raised in Johnson City but currently lives in Oregon, worked as the costume designer on the independent film, “Sometimes I Think About Dying.” The film will be screened at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival which kicks off on Thursday in Utah.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 14
Jan. 14, 1892: The Comet reported troubling news. “Some months ago The Comet published the fact that the long bridge across the French Broad, on the railroad between Morristown and Asheville, N. C., was burned. A temporary bridge was then built and has been in use since that time. Yesterday the high waters swept it away, and trains on that road will be delayed until it can be rebuilt. The company will now probably lose no time in putting in a staunch iron structure. That is the trouble.”
Johnson City Press
UVA Wise and Virginia Tech partner in mining-impacted stream study
WISE – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Virginia Tech are getting into streaming with a National Science Foundation grant to study water quality in Southwest Virginia. The grant brings together researchers at Virginia Tech’s Global Change Center and UVA Wise’s Department of Natural Sciences to...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school officials struggling with ESSER project timelines
BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling may not be taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean Sullivan County school officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity. They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding...
Johnson City Press
Bridge work expected to extend into February
Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Johnson City Press
Supper can be special at Libby's Lodge
My dining partner and I had spent a winter afternoon in Elizabethton visiting friends, and were starting for home when my partner declared she was hungry and asked where we could find some good home cooking. I recalled a place on Broad Street that was named after a dog, and...
Johnson City Press
Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College's Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) has developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
Johnson City Press
Hundreds march through Johnson City in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Hundreds of people marched through downtown Johnson City on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Prior to the march, people gathered at Carver Recreation Center to hear local civic leaders talk about the importance of unity and the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Among those who spoke at Monday's event were Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler, City Commissioners Aaron Murphy and Jenny Brock and Jonesborough Alderman Adam Dickson.
Johnson City Press
Belief and commitment part of King Remembrance message
WISE – One hundred people gathered in Wise Monday for their own remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and what his work means today. The 27th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Remembrance, organized by UVA Wise’s Black History Month Committee, combined a communal meal, the candlelight march from Wise Baptist Church to the Wise First Church of God, music, prayer and reflection on King’s works and beliefs before his assassination in April 1968.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport parade, candlelight vigil honor Dr. King
KINGSPORT — They came from all walks of life. Government employees, working men and women, members of different ethnic groups and faiths, young and old. Tall and not-so-tall. All of them marching to the tune of the same drummer: the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event was the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man sentenced to life in prison
A Kingsport man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was caught with a firearm during a drug transaction. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced last week in federal court in Greenville. According to a press release, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and three counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Johnson City Press
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation
Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
Comments / 0