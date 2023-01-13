David Pastrnak scored again Saturday night as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at TD Garden in one of the most exciting games of the 2022-23 NHL season. The superstar right wing now has 33 goals -- four behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Pastrnak has tallied 59 points (33 goals, 26 assists) in 42 games, and he's on pace to become the first 50-goal scorer for the Bruins since Cam Neely in 1993-94 and the team's first 60-goal scorer since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.

