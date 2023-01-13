Read full article on original website
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
NBC Sports
Draymond warns Hawks' Young about embracing villain role
Draymond Green knows a thing or two about being an NBA villain. The Warriors' star has been one of the more prolific antagonists in the league throughout the last decade. But at 32, Green might be ready to put his villainous persona to rest. In an exclusive interview with Bleacher...
NBC Sports
Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win
Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers pick up another tight win over Lakers
The Sixers have opened their West Coast trip with two wins by a total of two points. They followed up their victory Saturday over the Jazz by eking out a 113-112 win Sunday night over the Lakers. Instead of calling a timeout after a missed Joel Embiid jumper, Lakers head...
NBC Sports
Domas named Player of the Week to boost All-Star case
Domantas Sabonis isn't getting much love in NBA All-Star voting, but the Kings center has played well enough recently to earn Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. In four games last week, Sabonis averaged 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists, helping the Kings go 4-0 during the stretch. Sacramento currently is six games over .500 and sits in fourth place in the West entering play Monday.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird for all-time Celtics record
Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points in Monday night's win over the Charlotte Hornets and broke a Boston Celtics all-time record in the process. It was Tatum's fifth career regular-season 50-point game. The 24-year-old passed the legendary Larry Bird for the most in C's history. No other Celtic has more than one such performance.
NBC Sports
Steph's sermon to himself, Dubs resonated in win vs. Wizards
Stephen Curry’s words were honest and direct and necessary for the good of the Warriors. He could not have known how impactful his Sunday sermon would be, but there was no doubting his intent or determination to personify it. One day after urging the Warriors to play with more...
NBC Sports
Latest update on contract extension talks between Bruins, Pastrnak
David Pastrnak scored again Saturday night as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at TD Garden in one of the most exciting games of the 2022-23 NHL season. The superstar right wing now has 33 goals -- four behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Pastrnak has tallied 59 points (33 goals, 26 assists) in 42 games, and he's on pace to become the first 50-goal scorer for the Bruins since Cam Neely in 1993-94 and the team's first 60-goal scorer since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly talking to Pistons about Bogdanovic, Noel trade
LeBron James, in his passive-aggressive style, is pushing Lakers management to trade some picks to upgrade the roster. Plenty of Lakers fans feel the same way. And while the most likely result is the Lakers stand pat at the trade deadline, the rumors will not stop. The latest rumors come...
NBC Sports
Warriors failing to overcome themselves in loss to Bulls
Not once in Steve Kerr’s first eight seasons as coach have the Warriors played an 82-game schedule and failed to top 50 wins. This season will be an exception, and the reasons are many. Most of them were on full and inglorious display Sunday in Chicago. Though the box-score...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: If history is any indication, Tatum is about to go off
Three hundred fifty-eight days. That’s how long it’s been since Jayson Tatum erupted for 51 points in a matinee win over the Washington Wizards that lit both his own fuse and that of the Boston Celtics before a furious second-half surge that rocketed the Celtics straight to the NBA Finals.
NBC Sports
Watch Ja Morant destroy Jalen Smith with dunk of the year candidate
Ja Morant was weaving past defenders, the Pacers’ Jalen Smith was slow to recognize what was happening and late with his rotation, and the result was a dunk-of-the-year candidate. That is insane. “Yeah, easy,” Morant said when asked if that was his best dunk, via the Associated Press. “It’s...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, JP fuel crucial win over Wizards
Searching for a sense of urgency was the theme of the Warriors' postgame press conference following their road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The message was heard loud and clear with Golden State turning the ball over only once in the first quarter Monday against the Washington Wizards.
NBC Sports
Watch LeBron become second player ever to reach 38,000 points
LOS ANGELES — Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been in this rarified air. On a 20-foot straight-on jumper with 5:43 left in the first quarter, LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to reach 38,000 points. That bucket leaves LeBron just 387 points shy of the once...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors suffer ugly road loss to Bulls
The Warriors once again took a step back on the road in a frustrating 132-118 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. After dominating the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at the Alamodome, the Warriors reverted back to their sloppiness away from Chase Center. Right from the start, they put themselves in a major hole by not taking care of the ball and playing lousy defense. The Warriors came roaring back in the second quarter, but a corner wasn't turned.
NBC Sports
Brown humorously grabs camera, shouts out Jones' 'fly' shoe game
When Mike Brown isn't coaching the Kings hard and taking a look at the fine details of the game, he gives props to whatever catches his eye. Before the Kings' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at AT&T Center, Brown gave special mention to NBC Sports California's Kings broadcaster Mark Jones and the shoes he was wearing.
