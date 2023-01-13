ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to back storms to drench Southern California this weekend

By Vivian Chow, Carlos Herrera
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

More significant rainfall is in the forecast for rain-soaked Southern California.

Two storms will move through the region this weekend, bringing the threat of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The first storm will arrive late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“The rain will be spread out over this time period, but with occasional moderate to heavy rain possible,” said NWS.

Some power outages are predicted and those heading outside should be careful of minor flooding, falling rocks and debris, and possible downed trees on the road.

Rainfall is expected to range from a half-inch to 1.5 inches in the coastal and valley areas, said NWS. In the foothills and mountains, 1.5 to 3 inches are possible before the storm moves out early Sunday.

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected to cover the southland on Monday and Tuesday.

The mountains will receive substantial snow from the storms, even at lower elevations.

On Friday and Saturday, snowfall is expected above 6,000-7,000 feet and from Sunday to Tuesday, snowfall is expected around 4,500-5,500 feet.

Over the past 28 days, downtown Los Angeles has received 8.5 inches of rain, according to data from Ventura County Public Works .

Amounts of rainfall other SoCal cities saw over the past 28 days:

  • Thousand Oaks: 11.78″
  • Northridge: 8.39″
  • Oxnard: 6.55″
  • Malibu: 6.97″
  • Santa Monica: 6.07″
  • Long Beach: 4.37″
  • Arcadia: 10.37″
  • Newhall: 10.98″
  • La Habra: 5.67″
  • Santa Barbara: 12.73

Hazardous ocean and surf conditions are expected through Saturday night. Swells will calm down on Sunday before ramping up again on Monday, warned NWS.

Anyone with beach, surfing or boating plans should consider altering them to avoid dangerous conditions and strong rip currents.

“Large waves can wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near the shore,” warned NWS. “Use caution in and near the water!”

An emergency shelter will be open at the Ventura County Fairgrounds ahead of this weekend’s storm.

The shelter will provide protection for those looking to escape the rain. Medical staff will be on site to provide needed services. The shelter is located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura and will be open starting Friday, Jan.13, at 4 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday, Jan. 17.

