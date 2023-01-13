Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families who have been getting extra money for food assistance as a result of the pandemic will soon see their benefits cut dramatically. Starting in March, officials say SNAP recipients -- or what the state calls 3Squares -- will lose their extra monthly benefits, in some cases from a high of $280 down to less than $100.
Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance
“In legislating, there’s always an unknown in a certain sense,” a legislative lawyer told senators during a Friday hearing on proposed gun regulations. “But this is probably more unknown and more uncertain than it has been in a long time.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance.
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
New Hampshire considers mandating cursive, communism history
The New Hampshire House Education Committee held public hearings this week on two Republican curriculum bills.
Bennington Battle Monument to Undergo Multiyear Renovation
One of the tallest structures in Vermont, the Bennington Battle Monument, is due for an extensive renovation over the next few years. The 306-foot-tall obelisk was completed in 1891 to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Bennington, which took place across the state line in Walloomsac, N.Y., and resulted in a pivotal victory for colonial forces during the Revolutionary War. The British troops were seeking to capture provisions stored at the Bennington military supply depot, where the monument now stands.
Housing Bills Take Aim at Local Control in Vermont Towns
Three bills slated to be introduced in the Vermont legislature this week aim to clear some of the local obstacles to home construction in downtown areas. Rep. Seth Bongartz (D-Manchester) has spent the last several months meeting with environmental groups, housing advocates, and others to create his bill, which would remove some local control from towns with the aim of making it easier to build homes.
Education tax increase could be 8.3% if surplus funds not applied
(The Center Square) – An increase in Vermont’s tax rate is on the horizon for the state’s upcoming fiscal year. The question early in this legislative session is by how much. Two House panels – the Committee on Education and the Committee on Ways and Means – held a joint meeting Wednesday and met with two state staffers to delve into the intricacies of funding public education within Vermont. Craig...
a-z-animals.com
Skiing in Vermont: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow
Skiing in Vermont: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow. If you’re a skiing enthusiast looking for the perfect place to hit the slopes, Vermont should definitely be on your radar. Nestled in the northeastern United States, Vermont is known for its stunning natural beauty and abundance of top-notch ski resorts. The state also receives a lot of snowfall during the winter months. So whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, Vermont has something to offer for every level of skier.
Bill Schubart: Is this a January thaw or an apocalyptic warning?
It's past time to reconsider our relationship with our earthly home. We have a model to emulate — the historical relationship that Indigenous peoples had with their lands. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Is this a January thaw or an apocalyptic warning?.
Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education
On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.
