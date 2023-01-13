ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023

Watch the Coastal Empire face off against the Lowcountry. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Leilani Simon's lawyers ask judge to rule if DFCS …. Public defenders representing Quinton Simon's mom...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Carolyn Blackshear MLK Observance Day Parade 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy honored …. Martin Luther King Day is observed on the third Monday of January and is now in its 55th year of observance. Savannah native honored with 'Trailblazer Award'. Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

State Rep. Carl Gilliard MLK Observance Day Parade 2023

State Rep. Carl Gilliard MLK Observance Day Parade 2023. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy honored …. Martin Luther King Day is observed on the third Monday of January and is now in its 55th year of observance.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

The 43rd Annual MLK Observance Day Parade returns

After years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the 43rd annual MLK Day is back. People young and old packed the streets in Downtown Savannah to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

UGA football player and team member killed in crash

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates...
SAVANNAH, GA

