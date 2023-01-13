Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023
Watch the Coastal Empire face off against the Lowcountry. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Leilani Simon’s lawyers ask judge to rule if DFCS …. Public defenders representing Quinton Simon's mom...
WSAV-TV
Hardeeville Family needs a miracle after a hit and run puts their son in critical condition
Tonight a Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. they tell news 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Hardeeville Family needs a miracle after a hit...
WSAV-TV
Carolyn Blackshear MLK Observance Day Parade 2023
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy honored …. Martin Luther King Day is observed on the third Monday of January and is now in its 55th year of observance. Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’. Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the...
WSAV-TV
State Rep. Carl Gilliard MLK Observance Day Parade 2023
State Rep. Carl Gilliard MLK Observance Day Parade …. State Rep. Carl Gilliard MLK Observance Day Parade 2023. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy honored …. Martin Luther King Day is observed on the third Monday of January and is now in its 55th year of observance.
WSAV-TV
The 43rd Annual MLK Observance Day Parade returns
After years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the 43rd annual MLK Day is back. People young and old packed the streets in Downtown Savannah to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 43rd Annual MLK Observance Day Parade returns. After years of cancellations due...
WSAV-TV
UGA football player and team member killed in crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. UGA football player and team member killed in crash. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates...
WSAV-TV
Hundreds march through Hilton Head Island to honor Dr. Martin Luther King
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Hilton Head Island Monday for one reason, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King junior by coming out as one, unified for the cause of peace and freedom. Hundreds march through Hilton Head Island to honor …. Hundreds of people took to the...
WSAV-TV
MLK Parade 2023 Grand Marshall Rep. Carl Gilliard
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Parade Grand Marshal Rep. Carl Gilliard shares some words on this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association Parade.
WSAV-TV
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy honored at Ebenezer Baptist Church
Martin Luther King Day is observed on the third Monday of January and is now in its 55th year of observance. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy honored …. Martin Luther King Day is observed on the third Monday of January and is now in its 55th year of observance.
