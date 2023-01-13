ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

virginiasports.com

Hoos Rally in Second Half to Down BC 66-50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-4, 3-4 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-50 win against Boston College (13-7, 3-4 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 15) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 11 points in the opening half...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 7 Virginia Falls 6-3 to No. 3 Drexel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s squash team (4-3, 0-1 MASC) battled in a 6-3 loss in its MASC opener against No. 3 Drexel (7-0) on Sunday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center. Emma Jinks put UVA on the board first with a 3-0 win at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 13 Virginia Downs Florida State on the Road 67-58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 13 Virginia (13-3, 5-2) started hot from 3-point range and never really cooled off Saturday in a 67-58 win over ACC rival Florida State (5-13, 3-4) at the Donald L. Tucker Center. UVA went ahead to stay on a trey by Ben Vander Plas about...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
virginiasports.com

No. 1 Virginia Opens Season with Sunday Doubleheader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team (0-0) opens the dual season by hosting a pair of matches on Sunday, Jan. 15 on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. They will face UNCW (0-0) at 12 p.m and Richmond (0-0) at 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

