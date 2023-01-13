ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

msuspartans.com

Spartans Notch Pair of Ranked Wins in Narrow Loss at No. 24 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. - Michigan State men's tennis fell to No. 24 Auburn, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Ala. Despite the loss, the Spartans recorded impressive victories at the top singles and doubles positions. Auburn moves to 1-0 (0-0 SEC) on the season with the win,...
AUBURN, AL
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Hosts Purdue on Monday Afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

East Lansing, Mich. – After two road games last week, Michigan State's men's basketball team returns to the Breslin Center for a pair of Big Ten Conference games, starting with a matchup against No. 3 Purdue on Monday, Jan. 16 (2:30 p.m., FOX). Both MSU and Purdue will wear distinctive shirts to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Drops Road Contest to No. 17/20 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - In the first of two regular-season meetings this season, Michigan State women's basketball fell to No. 17/20 Michigan, 70-55, Saturday afternoon at the Crisler Center. With the loss, Michigan State stands 10-8 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten action. Michigan improves to 15-3 overall and 5-2...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartans Open 2023 Season with Sunday Matinee at Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio – Michigan State women's tennis ushers in its 51st dual match season on Sunday, as the Green & White head to the Glass City to face off against the Toledo Rockets in a 1 p.m. first serve from the Twos Athletic Club. HEAD COACH KIM BRUNO SAID…
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

No. 13 Gymnastics Earns 196.400-196.375 Comeback Win at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - Lifted by a season-high floor score in the third rotation, No. 13 Michigan State overcame an early deficit to top NC State, 196.400-196.375, at Reynolds Coliseum Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. MSU moves to 1-1 (0-0 B1G) with the win, while NC State drops to 0-2 (0-1 EAGL).
RALEIGH, NC

