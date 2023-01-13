ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Capitals take on the Wild after overtime win

Minnesota Wild (24-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-16-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -124, Capitals +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Washington has...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jake Wells

You might be able to get stimulus money for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Spring-like temperatures and strong winds Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly cloudy sky this morning will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. Strong south to west winds gusting up to 30 mph will make for a mild day with a high around 60. Becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday with a change to cooler, lighter northwest winds. High 50. Wednesday is an Impact Day with a combination of widespread light rain/snow in the morning, rain showers in the afternoon and the potential for a couple inches of snow Wednesday evening and nigh across northwest Missouri. Noticeably colder and blustery. High 43. Mostly cloudy, colder and blustery Thursday. High 35. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 38. Highs around 40 Saturday and Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky on both days. Slight chance of light rain/snow showers Sunday.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Coleman scores 14, Hawaii tops Cal State Northridge 58-51

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had 14 points in Hawaii’s 58-51 win against CSU Northridge on Monday night. Coleman shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 5-1 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan added 13 points and five assists. Bernardo da Silva pitched in with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Dionte Bostick had 21 points to lead the Matadors (3-15, 0-7), who have lost seven straight. Dearon Tucker added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals. Both teams play again on Thursday. Hawaii visits UC Irvine and Cal State Northridge travels to play UC Santa Barbara.
HONOLULU, HI
KMOV

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County!. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant for Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched the winning number combination of 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number was 9.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy