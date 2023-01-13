Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly cloudy sky this morning will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. Strong south to west winds gusting up to 30 mph will make for a mild day with a high around 60. Becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday with a change to cooler, lighter northwest winds. High 50. Wednesday is an Impact Day with a combination of widespread light rain/snow in the morning, rain showers in the afternoon and the potential for a couple inches of snow Wednesday evening and nigh across northwest Missouri. Noticeably colder and blustery. High 43. Mostly cloudy, colder and blustery Thursday. High 35. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 38. Highs around 40 Saturday and Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky on both days. Slight chance of light rain/snow showers Sunday.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO