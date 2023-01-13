ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game were:

02-03-19-20-24

(two, three, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $283,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Single ticket wins $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.Mega Millions...
MAINE STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
WEHT/WTVW

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
INDIANA STATE
KOLR10 News

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
LAURIE, MO
97.9 KICK FM

Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri

A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy