Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

11-14-29-33-34

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four)

