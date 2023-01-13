ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

St. Francis Grad on Rose Bowl Roster

First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. St. Francis High School graduate Bryson Reeves, a University of Utah sophomore who plays safety, was on the Utes’ roster for the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Utah was defeated by the Penn State University Nittany Lions, 35-21.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Conductor Young Returns to Lead Pasadena Symphony

The Pasadena Symphony kicks off the new year with Mendelssohn and Mozart on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Ambassador Auditorium, with both matinee and evening performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Acclaimed conductor Joseph Young, who serves as music director of the Berkeley Symphony, among other major posts across the...
PASADENA, CA
Christ Child Society Holds Annual Christmas Brunch

First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Christ Child Society of Pasadena recently gathered for their annual Christmas Brunch at a private home in Pasadena. Attendees were encouraged to bring diapers, onesies, lotions and handknit items to be placed in layettes for newborn babies...
PASADENA, CA
Airport Terminal, Flight Path Affect Surrounding Areas

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. To my great surprise, the Burbank Leader (“Reflections” 12/31/22) trumpeted the “staving off” of lawsuits and the “advancing” of a proposed new terminal that is anathema to the greater Burbank Airport-affected community.
BURBANK, CA
Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— Officers were contacted after a woman allegedly entered a law office in the 3500 block of West Magnolia Boulevard. at about 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 demanding to use their computer. Witnesses said she refused to leave after several warnings. The woman was placed under arrest for causing a public dispute. The woman was recently arrested for same violation. Her bail was set at $1,000.
BURBANK, CA
Art Show Benefits Families Coping With Cancer

First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Dana Pepper Bouton’s floral photography, among other artists’ work, will be displayed in a gallery show on Jan. 14-15, with 100% of the proceeds going toward an endowment fund in her name. Pepper Bouton, who has...
PASADENA, CA

