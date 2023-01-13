— Officers were contacted after a woman allegedly entered a law office in the 3500 block of West Magnolia Boulevard. at about 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 demanding to use their computer. Witnesses said she refused to leave after several warnings. The woman was placed under arrest for causing a public dispute. The woman was recently arrested for same violation. Her bail was set at $1,000.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO