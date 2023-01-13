ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Storms bring unsettled weather conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has recorded snow three times this month, with snowfall of 2.3 inches for the month. For the season so far, Anchorage has received 57.6 inches of snow and has a snow depth of 23 inches. Temperatures also remain above normal as daytime highs stay in the 20s.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather in Alaska is often challenge, but 2022 was one of the most extreme we’ve seen. High winds, record rain and snow, avalanches, landslides, floods, and fires, all led to nearly a dozen disaster declarations in the state. In the special presentation, Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes, we look back at the weather roller coaster of 2022 and look ahead to the difficult decisions some communities are now facing to prepare for future extreme weather.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 13, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska State House is going into the start of the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
ANCHORAGE, AK
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry but hazy for the first part of the week

Much of the island chain will see hazy conditions with light winds and an overall east-southeast wind flow bringing more volcanic emissions from Kilauea over the smaller islands for at least the first part of the week. Afternoon sea breezes and leeward clouds will also be possible through Wednesday, but it should remain generally dry.
HAWAII STATE
kinyradio.com

January is National Radon Action Month

Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 16, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A longtime Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on marching with protesters in the 1960s. The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. And the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race was a qualified candidate.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan

The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy