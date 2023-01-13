Read full article on original website
Storms bring unsettled weather conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has recorded snow three times this month, with snowfall of 2.3 inches for the month. For the season so far, Anchorage has received 57.6 inches of snow and has a snow depth of 23 inches. Temperatures also remain above normal as daytime highs stay in the 20s.
Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather in Alaska is often challenge, but 2022 was one of the most extreme we’ve seen. High winds, record rain and snow, avalanches, landslides, floods, and fires, all led to nearly a dozen disaster declarations in the state. In the special presentation, Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes, we look back at the weather roller coaster of 2022 and look ahead to the difficult decisions some communities are now facing to prepare for future extreme weather.
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
This Week Last King Tides Have Different Dates On The Oregon And Washington Coasts
King Tides: This weekend, the final King Tides of the season will reach the Oregon and Washington coasts, but keep in mind that the dates are different this time. The greatest astronomical tides of the year often occur around the same dates, however this time there are some noticeable changes.
DOT will make progress on dozens of new, ongoing Peninsula road projects this year
The new year ushers in a new season of road work for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages. David Post with the Alaska Department of Transportation said one of the...
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
Fast food and other limited service restaurants in Alaska see strong recovery post-pandemic
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The COVID-19 pandemic caused turmoil for nearly sectors in Alaska, but limited service restaurants such as fast food chains were quick to adapt decreasing the pandemics impact on the industry. In Alaska, the winters are cold and most places require vehicular transportation for efficient and safe...
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 13, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska State House is going into the start of the...
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
More oil flowed through Trans Alaska Pipeline last year than in 2021 or 2020, operator reports
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The amount of oil flowing through the Trans Alaska Pipeline System was higher in 2022 than in each of the two years prior, the system’s operator said on Tuesday. The system shipped over 176.4 million barrels of oil in the calendar year, averaging 483,415...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry but hazy for the first part of the week
Much of the island chain will see hazy conditions with light winds and an overall east-southeast wind flow bringing more volcanic emissions from Kilauea over the smaller islands for at least the first part of the week. Afternoon sea breezes and leeward clouds will also be possible through Wednesday, but it should remain generally dry.
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
January is National Radon Action Month
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
Midday Report January 16, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A longtime Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on marching with protesters in the 1960s. The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. And the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race was a qualified candidate.
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup'ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
