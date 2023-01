(25 News Now) - It was a busy day of big schools hoops at the Morton Basketball Shootout. The host Potters beat Bloomington 70-43. Also at the Shootout, Peoria Manual beat Pekin 69-44, Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53, and Washington topped Champaign Central 47-41. The ICAC Tournament wrapped up on Saturday night and it wrapped up with a state-ranked champion. Host Peoria Christian took down Class 1A No. 7 Illini Bluffs 56-42 to claim their second straight ICAC crown. Malachi Persinger led the way for the Chargers with 15. IB’s Hank Alvey led all scorers with 19 points.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO