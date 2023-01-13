Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Related
Post Register
Road rage incidents on the rise, Caldwell Police has some advice
CALDWELL, Idaho — Road rage incidents are increasing across the valley. Caldwell Police has some tips to keep in mind if you find yourself the victim of a road rage incident. 1. Never pull over or engage with the driver. If you need to pull over, find a place...
Two Suspects Don’t Escape After Help From K-9s In Caldwell
Caldwell, Idaho - Big day for the Caldwell Police Department on January 12 with the arrest of a very dangerous fugitive, 22 year-old Adam Ramirez. Yesterday, the Caldwell Police Department with a joint effort with Ada County Sheriff's Office - ACTION Team, Meridian Police Department IMPACT Team, and the Idaho Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole.
Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case
An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
KREM
Vallow-Daybell case: Judge to hear death penalty challenge, other motions Thursday
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted -- calling the facts in the case, "egregious and heinous." That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions...
Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder-suicide. At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release. The circumstances of the deaths will be confirmed in an autopsy. Evidence is currently being...
Idaho Man Indicted For Dealing Fentanyl That Resulted In Death
A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on January 11, charging an Idaho man with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death
BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 11 charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl and that substance resulted in the death of the victim.
'Our spirits are crushed': Mother grieves loss of 10-year-old son who was fatally struck by pickup truck
Drayko Gaudlip loved riding his scooter and playing basketball. Last week, his life was cut short. “Our spirits are crushed,” his mother, Kimberly McBride, said. Gaudlip, 10, was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck while he was riding a scooter on Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive in Meridian on Monday evening. The...
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
KTVB
Police: Nampa woman found dead in apartment
Nampa Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday inside an apartment on 1st Street North. A suspect has not been identified.
Boise Zamboni Driver Sees Outpouring of Support on GoFundMe
It's the kind of thing that you love to see--and here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to see it often. We're talking about the community coming together in a big way, and that's exactly what has gone on in just a matter of days. Our friend and local...
Post Register
Meridian woman Indicted for money laundering, wire fraud
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Today in Boise a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, from Meridian with 24 counts of money laundering and 25 counts of wire fraud. Skidmore is alleged to have stolen $1,792,000 from her former employer Black Canyon Irrigation District (BCID) between...
KIVI-TV
Meridian woman accused of embezzling more than $1.7 million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
BOISE, Idaho — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014 to 2022.
Police investigating homicide after finding woman dead inside apartment
Nampa police are investigating after discovering a dead woman inside an apartment. Police responded to a 911 call Monday night reporting a dead person inside an apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North in Nampa. The 911 caller, and others on scene, had gone to the apartment to check on the woman because they had not heard from her for several days, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa Police detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and have not yet identified a suspect, the release said. They are following up on leads and persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or at 208343cops.com. The victim’s identity is not being released, pending family notification, the release said.
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Linda Martin grew up with death. As a child, she would see friends at church one week and then never again, she said. When the community’s elders gathered at someone’s home, she assumed the worst: another loss. Martin, who now lives in Oregon,...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
KIVI-TV
The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
Comments / 0