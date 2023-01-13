Nampa police are investigating after discovering a dead woman inside an apartment. Police responded to a 911 call Monday night reporting a dead person inside an apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North in Nampa. The 911 caller, and others on scene, had gone to the apartment to check on the woman because they had not heard from her for several days, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa Police detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and have not yet identified a suspect, the release said. They are following up on leads and persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or at 208343cops.com. The victim’s identity is not being released, pending family notification, the release said.

NAMPA, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO