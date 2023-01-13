ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Two Suspects Don’t Escape After Help From K-9s In Caldwell

Caldwell, Idaho - Big day for the Caldwell Police Department on January 12 with the arrest of a very dangerous fugitive, 22 year-old Adam Ramirez. Yesterday, the Caldwell Police Department with a joint effort with Ada County Sheriff's Office - ACTION Team, Meridian Police Department IMPACT Team, and the Idaho Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole.
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell

UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Idaho man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death

BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 11 charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl and that substance resulted in the death of the victim.
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous

Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
Meridian woman Indicted for money laundering, wire fraud

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Today in Boise a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, from Meridian with 24 counts of money laundering and 25 counts of wire fraud. Skidmore is alleged to have stolen $1,792,000 from her former employer Black Canyon Irrigation District (BCID) between...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
