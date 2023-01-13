Read full article on original website
Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland
A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Police investigate murder after body found in Greeley’s Ramsier Park
A man was found dead in a Greeley Park. Deputies were called to the south side of Ramsier Park on the 2800 block of C Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. There, they found a 32-year-old man’s body. Police said the man’s injuries and manner of death are consistent with murder, and his death is now an active murder investigation. The man hasn’t been identified yet.
Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested
Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
Man pleads guilty in 18-year-old woman's death
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man charged in the killing of an 18-year-old woman nearly two years ago in Fort Collins pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder. Steven McNeil, now 22, had initially faced a first-degree murder charge but that charge was amended to second-degree murder. Other domestic violence-related counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal, court records show.
Denver mother pleads for answers, justice six years after son's death
This weekend marks six years since a man was hit and killed while crossing the street in downtown Denver. It's been agony for his 71-year-old mother, who said closure remains elusive.
Man sentenced for killing, dumping body during drug deal
A 22-year-old will spend 35 years behind bars for murdering a man during a drug deal and then dumping his body in a field.
Juvenile arrested in connection to 16-year-old’s murder
Police said a juvenile male was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.
Homicide suspected after man found dead in Greeley park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
16-year-old killed after being attacked in car, family says
A young girl was shot on Wednesday night while in a stopped car in the Montbello neighborhood. FOX31 has learned from the family that the victim was just 16 years old and died Thursday morning at a local hospital.
Teens in court following shooting death
CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim,...
Denver police officer crashes car while responding to armed robbery
A marked Denver Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue Saturday while responding to an armed robbery.
