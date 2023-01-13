ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland

A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
1310kfka.com

Police investigate murder after body found in Greeley’s Ramsier Park

A man was found dead in a Greeley Park. Deputies were called to the south side of Ramsier Park on the 2800 block of C Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. There, they found a 32-year-old man’s body. Police said the man’s injuries and manner of death are consistent with murder, and his death is now an active murder investigation. The man hasn’t been identified yet.
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
OutThere Colorado

Man found stabbed to death in Denver park, suspect taken into custody

A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was found stabbed to death at Sanderson Gultch Park in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. The Denver Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at around 4:00 PM on Saturday reporting a possibly dead person at the park, which is located near the 1600 block of S. Hazel Court.
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty in 18-year-old woman's death

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man charged in the killing of an 18-year-old woman nearly two years ago in Fort Collins pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder. Steven McNeil, now 22, had initially faced a first-degree murder charge but that charge was amended to second-degree murder. Other domestic violence-related counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal, court records show.
CBS Denver

Man sentenced for deadly shooting, dumping murder victim's body in field

A man has been sentenced in Adams County Court after his conviction for an August 2020 deadly shooting. Christopher Matthews, 22, was convicted of the crimes by a jury on Aug. 12, 2022.Matthews was 20 years old at the time of the murder in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2020. Prosecutors said he picked up Tanner Banderet, 20, from an apartment complex in Westminster to complete a cocaine deal. As Matthews was driving his Cadillac near 116th Avenue and Pecos Street, he grabbed his Glock handgun from the cup holder, pointed it at Banderet...
K99

Deadly Crash Near East Loveland Walmart Kills 1, Injures 2 Others

A tragedy Saturday evening, January 14, 2022, as a suspected drunk driver traveling at high rate of speed, ended up taking a life while behind the wheel. It's another situation where it appears that alcohol made someone do something that they would never think to do, normally. There's nothing wrong with having a few drinks, there is a problem when a person has too many, and then proceeds to drive.
svinews.com

Teens in court following shooting death

CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim,...
