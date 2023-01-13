Read full article on original website
Conviction for A Colorado Funeral Home Director Selling Body Parts Illegally
A funeral home director selling body parts in Montrose, Colorado was convicted and sentenced last week, along with her mother who helped. Conviction for a Funeral Home Director Selling Body Parts. In 2020, 46-year-old Megan Hess of Montrose, Colorado, and her mother, 69-year-old Shirley Koch were arrested, convicted, and charged...
Colorado officer accused of attacking disabled woman
Teacher dies after being restrained by LAPD
Colorado man sentenced to life for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
A 57-year-old man from Grand Junction was sentenced to life in federal prison after he was convicted of multiple drug charges, including distributing fentanyl that resulted in death.
Man dies in accident on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A pedestrian died after a fatal accident Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Michael “Mark” James, a 65-year-old, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Seventh St. and Patterson. James passed away shortly after. Grand Junction...
List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Customizing license plates can be a unique way to express yourself while on the road. However, some expressions just aren’t, well, appropriate. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has compiled a list of inappropriate license plates that they recognized as lewd, crude or rude...
The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
Grand Junction man found guilty of first-degree murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Col. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been found guilty of several charges stemming from a late-night shooting at a house party. Israel Maestas-Reza has been found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and […]
Mesa County crime of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is requesting information that will lead to the identification of the suspects involved in a theft. Between 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, unknown suspects driving a Supercrew cab pick-up stole a black dually flatbed trailer (VIN- 5SBPT1624AS007297) while parked in the 600 block of Horizon Glen Drive.
$1.6 Million Grand Junction Home Has Theater, Elevator + Fountain
A home for sale in Grand Junction is absolutely gorgeous, absolutely gigantic, carries a price tag of $1.6 million and this is why. The home is located in the Redlands community of the city at 711 Independence Valley Drive, Grand Junction, Colorado 81507. Here we see the area of Grand...
Watch: Video Shows Shoplifters In Action At Clifton Liquor Store
Local authorities are asking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at a local liquor store. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last month at East Valley Liquors at 418 32 Road in Clifton. Video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and it is hoped they can be identified. This particular incident took place on December 21 just before 8:00 p.m.
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Second winter storm on the horizon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.
Heavy snowfall is expected for the San Juans tonight ahead of our next winter storm
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It has been another cloudy day for the Western Slope, and conditions have remained dry. However, that is going to change as we get into tonight. For the San Juans, heavy snowfall will move through ahead of the next winter storm. Tonight, the San Juans will receive heavy snowfall, which will make traveling along Highway 550 messy to dangerous. For the valleys, there is a chance that a rain and snow mixture will occur around the midnight to early morning hours.
