Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured including child
Two people have died and four others were injured, including a young child, following four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday evening.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured
PHILADELPHIA - A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy. In just three hours, police say they responded to at least four separate shootings across the city, two of which were fatal. Around 8...
fox29.com
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old man who had been shot...
fox29.com
Police: 12-year-old stable after being found shot inside Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot inside a Philadelphia home Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5100 block of North 8th Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 12-year-old suffering from a...
fox29.com
Police believe auto accident lead to triple shooting in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that they believe was a result of an auto accident. Around 7:30 p.m., police say they received numerous 911 calls about a shooting on the 6400 block of Akron Street. When police arrived, they say they initially found a man lying...
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
fox29.com
Teen arrested after investigation into shot fired inside Delaware’s William Penn High School
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A teenager has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a gunshot that was fired inside a Delaware High School last week. On Jan. 10, around 11:30 a.m., William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown after reports of a shot fired inside the school.
fox29.com
Officials: Police search for suspect in SUV after man is shot and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Tioga and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, they say, in an SUV. According to officials, police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street, in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood, early Sunday, about 4 a.m.
americanmilitarynews.com
Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia
A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
fox29.com
Local rideshare drivers express concerns after woman was shot inside Uber during road rage incident
PHILADELPHIA - Local rideshare drivers are reacting to a road rage shooting that left a 20-year-old woman injured after she was hit by a bullet inside a rideshare vehicle over the weekend. Just after midnight on Saturday, police say a white Hyundai Sonata, operating as a rideshare with the 20-year-old...
Homicides and other violent crimes went down substantially in Trenton from 2021 to 2022
Trenton’s homicide total for 2022 dropped 45% from the year before. Sexual assaults, theft and robbery were also down about 20% from the year before. And Trenton police recovered 354 illegal guns.
fox29.com
Man killed in car crash outside Temple University building in Tioga, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a car crash turned fatal near Temple University's Tioga campus early Monday morning. The single-car crash happened around midnight on West Ontario and North Broad Streets, which is in front of Temple's School of Pharmacy. Police say a man in his 20s was...
fox29.com
Woman dead after being shot multiple times inside her living room, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside her home in East Germantown on Monday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say they responded to the 5500 block of Crowson Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 25-year-old woman...
66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
orangeandbluepress.com
11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested
11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
fox29.com
State Police: Woman, 20, shot in rideshare during road rage incident on I-76 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the back of a ride-share when another driver's road rage ended with her suffering a gunshot wound, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The ride-share was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 towards I-676 when a speeding Nissan Altima tried to merge in an...
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Niambi Brown – From the 14th District
The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Niambi Brown. Ms. Brown, from the 8500 block of Lynnewood Road was last seen on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 4 am outside of her residence. Ms. Brown is 42 years old, 5’4″ tall, 140 lbs.,...
House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
