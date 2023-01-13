Read full article on original website
MyRepublic Digital Implements Boomi AtomSphere Platform
Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced that MyRepublic Digital, the digital transformation company powering MyRepublic, an award-winning telecom operator in the Asia-Pacific, has implemented The Boomi AtomSphere Platform to achieve higher levels of efficiency, performance, and ultimately a better experience for customers. MyRepublic Digital, a recently launched technology...
IonQ Acquires Assets of Toronto-based Firm Entangled Networks
IonQ announced its acquisition of the operating assets of Entangled Networks (Entangled Networks), a Toronto-based company focused on enabling computation across multiple distributed quantum processors. As part of the transaction, the Entangled Networks team will join IonQ to launch IonQ Canada, strengthening IonQ’s already growing international presence. Entangled Networks, previously...
Aethertek Selects Keysight to Validate Performance of 5G Millimeter Wave Open RAN Radio Units
Keysight Technologies announced that Aethertek selected the Keysight Open RAN Studio solution to validate the end-to-end performance of its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) O-RAN Radio Units (O-RU). Devices using 5G mmWave technology increase bandwidth and lower latency, which enable use cases such as mission critical communications and Industry 4.0 applications....
Macau’s CTM Partners with Amdocs to Launch Commercial 5G Services
Amdocs announced that CTM, a leading telecom operator in Macau, has 5G services in the region, supporting both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) standards to bring the benefits of 5G to the residents and tourists visiting Macau. CTM commissioned Amdocs to modify its online charging and billing infrastructure to support...
[White paper] Enterprise Evolution with 5G Adoption
The rise in private 5G and 4G/LTE network deployments is rapidly expanding, as enterprises continue the digitization of their operations to boost automation and improve data security. This paper focuses on developing deployment models, progressing RAN technologies, emerging mobility requirements, as well as security and management needs that are being...
Cloudflare, Microsoft to Deploy, Automate & Enhance Organization’s Zero Trust Security
Cloudflare announced an expansion of its relationship with Microsoft to help customers easily deploy, automate, and enhance their organization’s Zero Trust security. Working from anywhere is more common than ever, and critical applications have moved to the cloud—no longer residing inside an office protected by a secure perimeter. This fundamental shift in where and how people work has caused enterprises to rethink legacy tools and abandon the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security, looking towards Zero Trust instead. As CIOs continue to navigate this paradigm shift, Cloudflare has developed a new set of integrations with Microsoft to help organizations on this journey. Now, mutual customers can seamlessly deploy Zero Trust security tools in minutes, with no complex code changes, and add industry-first features, such as Cloudflare’s Remote Browser Isolation technology.
SES Secures €300m Satellite Financing from EIB
The European Investment Bank (EIB), the financing institution of the European Union, and leading global content connectivity solutions provider SES announced details of their €300 million financing agreement at a press briefing at the SES headquarters in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The seven-year term loan will back investments related to the...
Building Out Networks to Meet Metaverse Demands Featured
As hyped technologies go, the metaverse has probably topped most lists in 2022. Indeed, Google’s search analytics saw interest for the term explode in late 2021 – reaching the highest possible score of 100. Interest stayed high throughout 2022, making it into analysts’ top technology trends for 2023 and beyond. By fusing digital and physical worlds, the metaverse presents new ways to transport oneself to a virtual world, transforming the physical experience with immersive and interactive functionality that brings new opportunities and marketplaces to transact.
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth
Coho AI, the product-led revenue platform, secures $8.5 million in seed funding led by Eight Roads, TechAviv, and a select group of angel investors, including company co-founder Ariel Maislos, Shlomo Kremer, Natan Linder, and other high profile founders. The funding round allows Coho AI to further build its platform that...
Dtac, True Move Into the Final Phase of the Merger
Dtac and True have held separate board meetings regarding the ongoing merger process between the companies. The boards of directors approved to call for a joint shareholder meeting on 23 February to conclude on final matters before closing. Subject to satisfactory outcome of the remaining procedural steps, the parties aim to complete the transaction within the first quarter of 2023.
SAP, AWS Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, are teaming to accelerate digital transformation to support their customers. This collaboration builds on the success of the longstanding SAP and AWS partnership by bringing together the technology, solutions, and flexibility that customers need...
Telecom Egypt, Huawei Deploy Eco-friendly Tower Made of Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Telecom Egypt, the country’s first integrated telecom operator, in cooperation with Huawei announced the activation of the first eco-friendly wireless network tower made of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP). Through this cooperation, Telecom Egypt becomes the first operator in Africa to install this green tower. The material used for building...
